Diane Keaton's Heartbreaking Fight: Hollywood Icon 'Secretly Battled Cancer' Before Pneumonia Death at 79 — 'She Never Wanted Anyone's Pity'

Keaton had several health scares throughout her life and was open about her battles with cancer. Sadly, it seems the dreaded disease had returned, and she had been battling it in secret.

Sources say the Annie Hall star endured years of recurring basal and squamous cell carcinoma, undergoing several procedures to remove lesions.

"She never wanted anyone’s pity," one friend told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Diane handled it with humor, grace, and total privacy."

Friends feared her ongoing cancer struggles weakened her immune system, making her vulnerable to the infection that ultimately claimed her life.

Three days later, she was cremated in a small private ceremony with no Hollywood guests."

"She lived on her own terms," a longtime friend told Shuter. "And she left the same way – quietly, bravely, and with that dry Diane wit."