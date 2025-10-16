Your tip
Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton's Sad Final Days: Death Certificate Reveals Hollywood Icon 'Died Days After Bacterial Pneumonia Infection' — As Her Remains Have Been Cremated

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton died on October 11.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

There's been a new development in Diane Keaton's death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to a media outlet, Keaton's death certificate has been revealed.

What Did Diane Keaton's Death Certificate Say?

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's death certificate claimed she died of 'primary bacterial pneumonia.'

On the death certificate, it confirms Keaton died of "primary bacterial pneumonia." She reportedly had it days before she died. It also noted there were no other significant contributing conditions. After dying, it was confirmed she was cremated on October 14.

"The Keaton family is very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," her family shared in a statement on October 15, confirming her cause of death.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community," they added, "so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

Diane Keaton 'Declined Very Suddenly'

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's death was 'so unexpected,' a friend of hers said.

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her," a friend of hers told a publication. " It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit."

“Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening,” they added, insisting her family “chose to keep things very private.”

On the day Keaton died, the L.A. Fire Dept. paramedics came to her home in the early morning and took her to a nearby hospital.

Dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet captured responders saying there was a "person down" at her address.

Diane Keaton's Song

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton left behind a song to 'wrap her family in love when she no longer could.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Keaton spent her final years crafting her "comfort blanket," a Christmas song meant to console her "soon-to-be-grieving" children. She told friends she wanted her music to "wrap her family in love when she no longer could."

According to an insider in the music industry who worked with the star, Keaton had told friends she "knew her time was coming" and wanted to leave "something soft and lasting" for her kids.

"Diane told us this song wasn't just about loss – it was about love surviving it. She said, 'When I'm gone, I want them to play it and feel me still singing to them," they added.

Diane Keaton Was Never Married

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's friend said she was 'very thin' in her final days.

Carole Bayer Sager, a close friend and longtime collaborator of Keaton's, heartbreakingly described Keaton's appearance in her final days.

"I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin," she revealed. "She had lost so much weight. I was kind of stunned. But she was still full of ideas, talking about future songs. That's the part that breaks my heart – she wasn't done creating."

While Diane Keaton left behind her two children, she had never been married.

"I think that I'm strange," she said in a 2019 interview. "I don't know anything, and I haven't learned. Getting older hasn't made me wiser."

"Today I was thinking about this," she added. "I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

