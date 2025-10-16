Diane Keaton's Sad Final Days: Death Certificate Reveals Hollywood Icon 'Died Days After Bacterial Pneumonia Infection' — As Her Remains Have Been Cremated

On the death certificate, it confirms Keaton died of "primary bacterial pneumonia." She reportedly had it days before she died. It also noted there were no other significant contributing conditions. After dying, it was confirmed she was cremated on October 14.

"The Keaton family is very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," her family shared in a statement on October 15, confirming her cause of death.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community," they added, "so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."