EXCLUSIVE: Lasers, Fillers & Filters Galore — Kim Kardashian's 'Porcelain' Frozen Face on 'Call Her Daddy' Explained
Oct. 16 2025, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian's tell-all appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast had fans buzzing about how her face appeared so "frozen," and a top plastic surgeon exclusively told RadarOnline.com what could have resulted in that dramatic effect.
The reality star, 44, dished on topics including her ex-husband Kanye West, their children, and her famous siblings.
But Kardashian was hardly able to crack a smile, and her wrinkle-free face barely moved despite discussing such deeply personal topics.
'Porcelain' Appearance
"The ultra-smooth, 'porcelain' finish you're seeing is the hallmark of recent skin-quality work — think fractional laser or RF microneedling — augmented by event-day hydrators and expert lighting. It’s a modern approach that enhances texture more than it changes facial shape," Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic surgeon Dr Raffi Hovsepian, who has not treated Kardashian, explained.
"Minimal forehead and crow’s-feet motion on camera is most consistent with a well-planned neuromodulator pattern," he continued about the smoothness of the entrepreneur's skin.
"When dosed precisely, it softens animation without making someone look frozen in person — though studio lighting can make that softness seem even more pronounced."
'Refreshed and Camera-Ready'
Kardashian has always maintained she's never had filler in her face or lips, and confessed in 2022 to getting a "little bit of Botox" but only between her eyebrows.
Dr. Hovsepian observes that the star's "balanced midface volume, a crisp jawline, and subtly shaped lips" show off results that are "typically achieved with small, strategic hyaluronic-acid filler placements rather than large volumes."
"The overall effect is 'refreshed and camera-ready' rather than dramatically altered," he notes.
'Literally Frozen'
Regarding how Kardashian's skin appeared so impossibly smooth during her interview, Dr. Hovsepian credited host Alex Cooper's lighting and production for giving her face such a flawless glow.
"Viewers should remember that filters, diffusion, and post-production smoothing on a professional set can further blur pores and fine lines. What looks impossibly perfect on a paused frame is often a blend of skincare, procedures, and production."
Fans took notice of how the SKIMS founder's face barely moved during the appearance.
"Kim doesn’t even look like a real human here. Her eyebrows and face are literally frozen," one person noted in a Reddit thread about the All's Fair star.
"They are always doing something to their face," a second person said about the Kardashians, noting of Kim, "She looks very different. Her chin is kinda tapered."
Mother Knows Best
A third user snarked in the comments of the Call Her Daddy YouTube channel, "Kim pretending that she hasn’t had a facelift."
While Kardashian has always maintained that her incredible face is the result of her rigorous devotion to her skin products, including her own SKKN brand, her mother, Kris Jenner, made sure her daughter knows what to expect when it comes to getting a facelift.
The famed momager, 69, confessed why she got her second facelift earlier this year, after having her first one done in 2011.
"I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," Jenner dished in an August interview.
She revealed that daughter Kylie Jenner "went with me" for the procedure done by New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, "while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime."