EXCLUSIVE: Lasers, Fillers & Filters Galore — Kim Kardashian's 'Porcelain' Frozen Face on 'Call Her Daddy' Explained

Kim Kardashian's tell-all appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast had fans buzzing about how her face appeared so "frozen," and a top plastic surgeon exclusively told RadarOnline.com what could have resulted in that dramatic effect.

The reality star, 44, dished on topics including her ex-husband Kanye West, their children, and her famous siblings.

But Kardashian was hardly able to crack a smile, and her wrinkle-free face barely moved despite discussing such deeply personal topics.