Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton's Tragic End: Hollywood Icon's Cause of Death Revealed Days After Shocking Passing at Age 79

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's family said they're 'grateful for the extraordinary messages of love' in the wake of her death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 9:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

After the tragic news Diane Keaton had passed away, fans were left shocked and clamoring for answers as to what happened to the beloved actress.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Keaton's cause of death has been officially announced.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Diane Keaton Die of?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's family asked for donations to a local food bank or animal shelter in her memory.

In a statement to a media outlet, Keaton's family officially confirmed her cause of death.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," the statement said.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

Article continues below advertisement

Details Surrounding Diane Keaton's Death

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Dispatch audio on the day Diane Keaeton died heard a responder saying there was a 'person down.'

On the day Keaton died, the L.A. Fire Dept. paramedics came to her home in the early morning and took her to a nearby hospital.

Dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet captured responders saying there was a "person down" at her address.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Keaton spent her final years crafting her "comfort blanket," a Christmas song that was meant to console her "soon-to-be-grieving" children. She told friends she she wanted her music to "wrap her family in love when she no longer could."

According to an insider in the music industry who worked with the star, Keaton had told friends she "knew her time was coming" and wanted to leave "something soft and lasting" for her kids.

"Diane told us this song wasn't just about loss – it was about love surviving it. She said, 'When I'm gone, I want them to play it and feel me still singing to them," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton 'Was Very Thin' Near the End of Her Life, a Friend Shared

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's freind said she was 'stunned' by how much weight she lost weeks before she died.

Carole Bayer Sager, a close friend and longtime collaborator of Keaton's, heartbreakingly described how Keaton appeared near the end of her life.

"I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin," she said. "She had lost so much weight. I was kind of stunned. But she was still full of ideas, talking about future songs. That's the part that breaks my heart – she wasn't done creating."

Sadly, in the final years of her life, Keaton's life was void of romance.

"Never. All right?," she said with a laugh when asked in a 2019 interview if she'd been approached for a date. "Let's just get that straight. That one's important. I haven't been on a date in, I would say, 35 years."

"No dates," she reiterated.

When asked if she hoped that would change, Keaton shared, "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Halle Berry, Tina Knowles

The Biggest Celebrity Wardrobe Mishaps of 2025: From Kylie Jenner to Halle Berry Losing Her Bikini Bottoms

Photo of Bella Ramsey

12 Celebrities Who Identify as Nonbinary: From Demi Lovato to Bella Ramsey and One TV Star Who Begged 'Treat Me With Dignity'

Diane Keaton Never Felt the Need to Get Married

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton, who never wanted to get married, said she was 'strange.'

Keaton also opened up in 2019 about never wanting to get married.

"I think that I'm strange," she dished. "I don't know anything, and I haven't learned. Getting older hasn't made me wiser."

"Today I was thinking about this," she added. "I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

Keaton will be remembered for her revered rolls in films such as The First Wives Club, Marvin's Room, and The Godfather.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.