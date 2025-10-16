Diane Keaton's Tragic End: Hollywood Icon's Cause of Death Revealed Days After Shocking Passing at Age 79

On the day Keaton died, the L.A. Fire Dept. paramedics came to her home in the early morning and took her to a nearby hospital.

Dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet captured responders saying there was a "person down" at her address.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Keaton spent her final years crafting her "comfort blanket," a Christmas song that was meant to console her "soon-to-be-grieving" children. She told friends she she wanted her music to "wrap her family in love when she no longer could."

According to an insider in the music industry who worked with the star, Keaton had told friends she "knew her time was coming" and wanted to leave "something soft and lasting" for her kids.

"Diane told us this song wasn't just about loss – it was about love surviving it. She said, 'When I'm gone, I want them to play it and feel me still singing to them," they added.