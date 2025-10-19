Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Paula Deen's Road to Redemption Goes Up in Flames! Disgraced Chef Trying to Repair Reputation Years After Racism Scandal Destroyed Entire Empire... But Fans Aren't Buying It

Paula Deen's attempt at a redemption collapsed as her racism scandal continues to damage her legacy.

Oct. 19 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Disgraced celebrity chef Paula Deen's image was burnt to a crisp in her racism scandal, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her attempt to repair her fried rep is backfiring as fans turn on her and Hollywood stars shun her like a half-baked pie.

Before the release, the 78-year-old cook insisted the new documentary Canceled: The Paula Deen Story will tell the "truth" about the racism controversy that cost her the long-running gig on Food Network and money-spinning deals with Target, Walmart, QVC, Sears, JCPenney and other stores.

Paula's Road To Redemption

Ex-manager Lisa Jackson sued Paula Deen and brother Bubba Hiers in 2012 for harassment and racist remarks at Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House.
"I'm looking for the truth. The truth, if you watch the film, you will find it out," Deen insisted.

An insider shared: "She's trying to redeem herself and feels enough time has passed and people need to forgive her.

"A part of her still believes she did nothing wrong and people got the wrong story about her, but she's finding the online flak hard to take.

"She's reaching out and making efforts, but the fact remains she's tarnished."

The kitchen queen landed in hot water in 2012 when Lisa Jackson, a former manager at Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House, sued eatery owners Paula and her brother Bubba Hiers for sexual harassment and for allegedly making offensive comments about Black people.

In a court deposition, Paula was asked if she had ever used a racial epithet. She said, "Yes, of course," but added, "It's been a very long time."

The Settled Lawsuit

In a court deposition, Deen admitted she had used a racial epithet but claimed 'it's been a very long time.'
But an insider noted "the damage was done. Paula became persona non grata."

She recently confessed it "ate at my gut every day. I would have been fine had the whole story been told – had the real story been told."

She accused Jackson of being "a known liar," and "they took her word and ran with it, and no one ever investigated any further. I was not going to be happy until the world saw the truth."

The suit was settled in 2013 and Paula has now recouped many of her losses and is earning a substantial living, boasting a $12 million net worth.

Paula's Projects After The Scandal

Despite closing The Lady & Sons in Savannah, Deen continues to profit from restaurants, TV shows and merchandise.
Even though she closed her signature The Lady & Sons in Savannah, Georgia, this year, she has other profitable restaurants, TV appearances and cooking shows, cookbook sales, Paula Deen merch and more.

"It's also well known that Paula lives a lavish lifestyle and splurges on herself," explained the source.

"No one is buying the pity party act when she lives like a queen. She's not strapped for cash, and nobody seems to be accepting her apologies, even now."

