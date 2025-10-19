EXCLUSIVE: Monster Mom Arrested and Charged With Neglect After Mentally Disabled Son, 12, was Killed by an Alligator... As Officials Call the Case 'Emotional and Really Traumatic'

Bryan Vasquez was killed by an alligator after wandering away from his Louisiana home – and the mentally disabled 12-year-old's mom has been arrested in connection with his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hilda Vasquez, 34, was taken into custody nearly two weeks after Bryan's remains were found in a lagoon not far from the family's residence in New Orleans. Investigators say the nonverbal youngster, who had a neurodevelopmental disorder and did not understand English or Spanish, was reported missing on August 12 after last being seen wearing an adult diaper and walking in an unknown direction.

But hopes for a happy ending were dashed on August 26 when Bryan's lifeless body was discovered by United Cajun Navy volunteers.