Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Dad Martin 'Appalled' Over Hollywood Bad Boy's Shocking Sex and Drug Confessions While Promoting New Memoir... As He Begs Son to 'Grow Up and Get Serious'

Martin Sheen is appalled as Charlie Sheen makes sex and drug confessions while promoting his memoir.
Source: MEGA

Martin Sheen has been left appalled as Charlie Sheen made sex and drug confessions while promoting his memoir.

Oct. 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Reformed bad boy Charlie Sheen is not omitting any of the gory details about his sordid past as he promotes his new memoir – and it's adding to the decades of pain he's caused his long-suffering dad, Martin Sheen.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Martin, 85, is appalled by "how Charlie brags about all the drugs and hookers he's had," and now he's begging his 60-year-old son to "grow up and get serious for once in his life."

Martin Begged His Son To Grow Up

According to an insider, "Charlie's enjoying the excitement surrounding his book and taking a victory lap for all his atrocious behavior. He's certainly not apologizing for [anything]. He's making jokes about what was a dark time, not only for him, but for his loved ones, his dad especially."

While promoting his memoir, The Book of Sheen, Charlie discussed the moment he realized his dad turned him in to the cops for a parole violation in 1998 after he overdosed on drugs.

"It felt like the biggest betrayal you can possibly endure," the former Two and a Half Men star said.

"I saw it as love eventually, but in the moment, it's like in the book when my bodyguard comes to the door and he says, 'The U.S. Marshals are on the way. We're leaving in 5.'"

Different Opinions From Charlie And Martin About The Book

"Charlie may write that he realized his dad turning him in to the cops for a parole violation was an act of love, but he makes it seem like a big joke," said the source. "The way he took a swipe at Martin was insensitive to say the least."

It's especially harsh considering the Apocalypse Now star stood by his son through all his ups and downs with drug, alcohol and sex addiction, divorces, arrests, his 2011 public meltdown, as well as his HIV diagnosis.

So to jeer at Martin for his love and support after all that comes off as boorish and cruel.

"Martin doesn't want to deprive Charlie of his success for having written the book," the insider said. "But he wants to see Charlie own up to his mistakes and act in a more professional manner."

