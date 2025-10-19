EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Dad Martin 'Appalled' Over Hollywood Bad Boy's Shocking Sex and Drug Confessions While Promoting New Memoir... As He Begs Son to 'Grow Up and Get Serious'

According to an insider, "Charlie's enjoying the excitement surrounding his book and taking a victory lap for all his atrocious behavior. He's certainly not apologizing for [anything]. He's making jokes about what was a dark time, not only for him, but for his loved ones, his dad especially."

While promoting his memoir, The Book of Sheen, Charlie discussed the moment he realized his dad turned him in to the cops for a parole violation in 1998 after he overdosed on drugs.

"It felt like the biggest betrayal you can possibly endure," the former Two and a Half Men star said.

"I saw it as love eventually, but in the moment, it's like in the book when my bodyguard comes to the door and he says, 'The U.S. Marshals are on the way. We're leaving in 5.'"