Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Harry Suffers Another Blow: Prince Andrew 'Will Continue Receiving Protection' Despite Being Stripped of All Titles… After Exiled Royal's Nasty Security Battle

Composite photo of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew, 65, announced he will no longer use his Duke of York title.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew's decision to surrender his royal title has reignited comparisons to Prince Harry's royal step back — and sparked questions about whether he will also lose his taxpayer-funded security detail.

"Even though he, like Harry, is no longer a working royal, it appears that he will continue to receive royal protection," royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed on Friday, October 17, after Andrew announced he would no longer use his Duke of York title amid ongoing controversy over his ties to the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.

Prince Andrew

prince andrew gives up royal title keeps guards harry fight
Source: MEGA

Andrew will reportedly continue to receive royal protection, unlike Prince Harry.

Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, explained that Andrew, 65, still resides "on the grounds of Windsor Great Park, not far from the rest of the family, so it goes with the territory."

Prince Harry, meanwhile, lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The Duke of Sussex no longer receives U.K. state-funded security since leaving his senior royal duties in 2020.

Stepping Back from Royal Life

prince andrew gives up royal title keeps guards harry fight
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual assault, an allegation he denied before settling the case out of court.

Andrew first stepped back from royal life in November 2019 after his association with Epstein made global headlines. That same year, he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed the alleged incident occurred at one of Epstein's homes years prior.

Andrew denied the allegations and later settled a sexual abuse case with Giuffre out of court before her death in April.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II approved her son's decision to withdraw from public duties. "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work," Andrew said in a 2019 statement.

Royal Protection

prince andrew gives up royal title keeps guards harry fight
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's state-funded U.K. security was revoked, as they were no longer 'working royals.'

Six years later, the scandal resurfaced when emails allegedly exchanged between Andrew and Epstein emerged, prompting him to relinquish his Duke of York title.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew said in a new statement. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

By contrast, Harry's battle over his own protection continues. After moving to the U.S., the Royal and VIP Executive Committee ruled that the Sussexes' security would end. Harry's legal efforts to overturn that decision failed in 2024.

"The U.K. is my birthplace and will always be a part of who I am," Harry said afterward. "All I've been asking for is safety."

