Harry Suffers Another Blow: Prince Andrew 'Will Continue Receiving Protection' Despite Being Stripped of All Titles… After Exiled Royal's Nasty Security Battle

"Even though he, like Harry, is no longer a working royal, it appears that he will continue to receive royal protection," royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed on Friday, October 17, after Andrew announced he would no longer use his Duke of York title amid ongoing controversy over his ties to the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.

Prince Andrew's decision to surrender his royal title has reignited comparisons to Prince Harry's royal step back — and sparked questions about whether he will also lose his taxpayer-funded security detail.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle , and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The Duke of Sussex no longer receives U.K. state-funded security since leaving his senior royal duties in 2020.

Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, explained that Andrew, 65, still resides "on the grounds of Windsor Great Park, not far from the rest of the family, so it goes with the territory."

Andrew first stepped back from royal life in November 2019 after his association with Epstein made global headlines. That same year, he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre , who claimed the alleged incident occurred at one of Epstein's homes years prior.

Six years later, the scandal resurfaced when emails allegedly exchanged between Andrew and Epstein emerged, prompting him to relinquish his Duke of York title.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew said in a new statement. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

By contrast, Harry's battle over his own protection continues. After moving to the U.S., the Royal and VIP Executive Committee ruled that the Sussexes' security would end. Harry's legal efforts to overturn that decision failed in 2024.

"The U.K. is my birthplace and will always be a part of who I am," Harry said afterward. "All I've been asking for is safety."