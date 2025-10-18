Playboi Carti Charged with Assault After Limo Brawl — Rap Superstar Accused of Hitting Driver During Tour Meltdown

Despite the charges, Carti has continued performing, with his tour scheduled to conclude in Atlanta on December 1. The alleged assault has drawn widespread media attention as police reports shed new light on the event.

According to a report from the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an area near River Road and State Route 40 after witnesses saw two men fighting near a pair of black SUVs. Shortly afterward, a limousine driver contacted authorities and alleged that his client — identified as Playboi Carti — had assaulted him.

The driver told officers he was transporting Carti and his entourage from a Park City hotel to Utah Valley University for a rehearsal when an argument broke out between Carti and his girlfriend. The driver said the couple began smoking marijuana and arguing inside the vehicle. Feeling uncomfortable, he pulled over to calm things down — a move that reportedly escalated tensions.