Playboi Carti Charged with Assault After Limo Brawl — Rap Superstar Accused of Hitting Driver During Tour Meltdown
Oct. 18 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Rapper Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, has been charged with assault in Wasatch County, Utah, following an alleged altercation with a limousine driver during his Antagonist 2.0 Tour, RadarOnline.com can report
The 28-year-old artist was officially charged on October 9 with a class B misdemeanor — a week after the incident reportedly took place on October 2.
Playboi Carti Charged
Despite the charges, Carti has continued performing, with his tour scheduled to conclude in Atlanta on December 1. The alleged assault has drawn widespread media attention as police reports shed new light on the event.
According to a report from the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an area near River Road and State Route 40 after witnesses saw two men fighting near a pair of black SUVs. Shortly afterward, a limousine driver contacted authorities and alleged that his client — identified as Playboi Carti — had assaulted him.
The driver told officers he was transporting Carti and his entourage from a Park City hotel to Utah Valley University for a rehearsal when an argument broke out between Carti and his girlfriend. The driver said the couple began smoking marijuana and arguing inside the vehicle. Feeling uncomfortable, he pulled over to calm things down — a move that reportedly escalated tensions.
What Went Down
According to the driver's statement, Carti's girlfriend grew angry, and when everyone exited the vehicles, Carti allegedly struck her. Though the driver didn't see the blow, he claimed he saw the woman clutching her chest.
When the driver turned toward Carti, he alleged the rapper hit him in the face, leaving visible marks on his jaw. Deputies documented redness and swelling consistent with being struck.
While the driver declined medical treatment, officers noted conflicting stories among the parties involved. Carti's girlfriend told police she hit the driver because he "got involved in her business."
Meanwhile, Carti's security guard said he was responsible, claiming he had elbowed the driver using a "martial arts move." The rapper reportedly admitted to punching the driver because he had stopped "in a weird place."
Still Performing
Deputies cited Carti for assault, photographing his hands as evidence. Though cooperative, he refused to have his face photographed and allegedly accused the driver of exaggerating due to his celebrity status.
Carti performed in Salt Lake City the following night and has continued his tour uninterrupted. The rapper, who has 46 million monthly Spotify listeners and two Grammy nominations, has not commented publicly. His case will proceed in Wasatch County Court, where he could face fines or a brief jail sentence if convicted.