Donald Trump Declares War on 'Third-Rate' Republican Congressman in Fiery Rant: 'Must Be Thrown Out of Office, ASAP'

"Third-Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The post marks Trump's latest attempt to punish GOP lawmakers who have resisted his agenda or questioned his influence within the Republican Party.

Massie, a libertarian-leaning conservative known for bucking leadership, has often clashed with Trump and his allies over government spending and foreign policy.