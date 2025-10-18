Donald Trump Declares War on 'Third-Rate' Republican Congressman in Fiery Rant: 'Must Be Thrown Out of Office, ASAP'
Oct. 18 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Friday, October 17, calling for his removal from Congress and endorsing a potential challenger in next year's midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump vs. Massie
"Third-Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The post marks Trump's latest attempt to punish GOP lawmakers who have resisted his agenda or questioned his influence within the Republican Party.
Massie, a libertarian-leaning conservative known for bucking leadership, has often clashed with Trump and his allies over government spending and foreign policy.
Trump Endorses Gallrein
In the same message, Trump threw his support behind Navy veteran Ed Gallrein as a possible challenger.
"Should he decide to challenge Massie, Captain Ed Gallrein has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, ED, RUN — MAGA!" Trump wrote, adding that Gallrein "will fight tirelessly" for border security and against crime, describing Massie as "a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly."
Gallrein, who narrowly lost a 2024 Republican state Senate primary to fellow Navy SEAL Aaron Reed, responded with gratitude for the endorsement. "He is doing an amazing job securing the border, lowering taxes, and making America great again," Gallrein said. "I will make an announcement on what's next soon!"
Massie calls out Trump
Massie quickly hit back, calling the endorsement a move born of desperation. "After having been rejected by every elected official in the 4th District, Trump's consultants clearly pushed the panic button with their choice of failed candidate and establishment hack Ed Gallrein," he told outlets. "Ed's been begging them to pick him for over three months now."
The exchange adds to a long-running rift between Trump and Massie, who first drew Trump's ire after opposing the GOP's massive spending package earlier this year. "I don't think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he's a grandstander," Trump said in May. "I think he should be voted out of office."
Trump's push to unseat Massie comes as his allies increase efforts to recruit challengers and pour money into primary fights. The newly formed MAGA KY super PAC has already spent $1.8 million targeting Massie.
Despite Trump's attacks, Massie remains a formidable figure in his district. He ran uncontested in 2024 after handily defeating two challengers in the primary.