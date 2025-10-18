Royal Family Death Shock: Lady Annabel Goldsmith Dead at 91 — Nearly 30 Years After Close Pal Princess Diana’s Tragic Passing

Lady Annabel was the daughter of the eighth Marquess of Londonderry and the younger sister of Lady Margaret. She was first married to hospitality entrepreneur Mark Birley, who founded Annabel's in 1963 — naming the now-iconic private members' club after her. The venue soon became one of London's most exclusive gathering places, frequented by royals, rock stars and politicians alike.

Her youngest son, Ben Goldsmith, paid tribute in a statement to the BBC, describing her as "quite simply irreplaceable." He said, "We are bereft, not for her – because her life has been extraordinary and complete – but for us, because of the immense hole in our lives she leaves behind. I spoke to her every day for 45 years; she truly had my back and we loved each other very much. I will miss her terribly."