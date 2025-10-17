Diane Keaton's 'Secret Dementia' Battle Exposed: Hollywood Icon Suffered From Disease 'Years' Before Her Death at 79

The Oscar winner died on October 11, and her family revealed four days later that her tragic passing was caused by pneumonia .

While fans were stunned by the sudden passing of Diane Keaton , the beloved actress had reportedly been secretly battling dementia for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It was so sad," an on-set source claimed. "(Co-star) William H. Macy was very supportive, but it was also frustrating because if there was any stopping — a bathroom break, a meal, anything — it was back to square one. It was heartbreaking to watch. She was just so lovely."

It affected the star's ability to remember her lines, as the Hollywood icon allegedly needed to have her words fed to her through an earpiece in 2022 while filming the rom-com Maybe I Do.

"She was battling it for years," a source close to the actress claimed to NewsNation.

Sadly, dementia ran in Keaton's family as her mother, Dorothy Deanne, suffered from Alzheimer's. The disease can be hereditary if a parent has the progressive brain disorder.

Keaton wrote about the heartbreak of her mom's declining state in her 2011 memoir, Then Again. Deanne died in 2008 after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's.

"Goodbye to names of places; goodbye to... recognizing me as her daughter," the Annie Hall star recalled.

Keaton detailed how Deanne kept journals that showed her suffering, going from being able to write whole paragraphs to struggling to put together a sentence. Eventually, she was only able to write out numbers before losing the ability to recall anything to put down on paper.

“This is the day I heard I have the beginning of Alzheimer’s disease. Scary," a 1993 entry read.