EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slaps Husband Prince Harry With a Brutal 'Hands Off' Policy' in Public After Being Left Feeling 'Humiliated' by Him Patting Her Bum at Charity Gala

Touchy Meghan Markle has told Prince Harry to "keep his hands to himself" during public appearances after feeling "mortified" by his cheeky gesture at a charity gala in New York, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her husband, 41, recently attended the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala, where they were honored as Humanitarians of the Year for their work through the Archewell Foundation.

Meghan Mortified by Red Carpet Gesture

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle looked poised at the Project Healthy Minds Gala after her husband’s cheeky gesture.

But what should have been a polished moment of celebration quickly turned awkward after cameras captured Harry patting Meghan's bottom on the red carpet – a move insiders say left her "deeply embarrassed." A source close to the couple said: "Meghan was absolutely humiliated. She's very conscious of how every detail is picked apart, and that moment made her feel like a spectacle. She told Harry afterward that there's a time and place for affection – and the red carpet isn't it. She's made it clear that public displays like that are off-limits from now on." The couple, who have been married for seven years, are known for holding hands or exchanging glances during public engagements. But Harry's playful pat on the rear – which appeared to surprise Markle – sparked a flurry of online commentary and social media memes.

Meghan's Image Takes Priority

Source: MEGA Prince Harry patted Meghan’s bottom on the red carpet, sparking viral reactions online.

According to insiders, the Duchess was upset that what she viewed as a "silly, thoughtless gesture" overshadowed their philanthropic work. "Meghan puts a lot of effort into how they're perceived at these events," another insider said. "Everything from the styling to the speeches is planned with precision. So when Harry did that, she felt it undermined all the professionalism she was trying to project. She doesn't want to come across as the giggling plus-one – she's trying to build her credibility as a serious figure in philanthropy and business." Observers noted after Harry's gesture, Markle appeared to subtly reposition his hand higher on her hip and whisper something in his ear before both smiled for photographers. Later that evening, the couple maintained a more formal demeanor on stage as they accepted their award.

Behind-the-Scenes Tension

Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Sources revealed Meghan tightened control over the pair’s public image after the incident.

Harry, dressed in a black suit and tie, and Meghan, in a minimalist black Armani suit and gold jewelry, were praised for their coordinated look – but behind the scenes, tensions were simmering. "She told friends she loves Harry's spontaneity but that he needs to read the room," said one friend. "She doesn't want to embarrass him, but she also won't have him turning a serious occasion into tabloid fodder." The incident came amid renewed scrutiny of the couple's public image following a mixed reception to Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever and Harry's recent brief solo visit to Britain. Palace insiders have privately expressed concern the pair's "California casualness" sometimes clashes with their attempts to maintain royal gravitas.

Meghan Tightens Control Over Their Public Image

Source: MEGA Friends said Meghan loves Harry’s spontaneity but warned him to 'read the room.'