Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Wild Sex Confession: Supermodel Reveals Details About Losing Her Virginity in Rare Comment About Her Romantic Life

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner discussed her 'virginity' in the season 7 premiere of 'The Kardashians.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Saucy Kendall Jenner made a rare confession about losing her virginity while saying goodbye to her childhood home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking revelation came during The Kardashians' Season 7 premiere on Thursday, October 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginity Revelation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner turned Kendall's childhood bedroom into a closet after she moved out.

The supermodel's mom, Kris Jenner, had her family over to say goodbye to her longtime home ahead of the big move into her extravagant new mansion.

Kris, 69, took her daughters on a tour of the house to see the renovations she'd made since becoming an empty nester. Kendall, 29, was stunned to find out her old bedroom had been converted into a closet.

The supermodel called the renovation "not nice," slyly adding, "I lost my virginity in that room."

Article continues below advertisement

Mom Kris 'Didn't Give a F---' About Youngest Daughters Growing Up

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall has been a successful model for more than a decade.

However, Kendall was simply trying to get a rise out of her mother.

"Where was I? Was I in the next room?" a shocked Kris wondered, to which her daughter shared, "I actually didn’t. It was at his house," while not revealing the identity of the lucky guy to whom she lost her virginity.

Kendall revealed in a confessional that when she had sex for the first time, her mom wasn't very hands-on about her personal life as a teenager.

"Not only did she not know, she really didn't give a f---," the 818 Tequila founder snarked. "She was like, 'Oh, you're going out 'til Wednesday? Great. Never come back.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner Was More 'Strict'

Photo of Kylie and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall sad her mom had 'no more energy' for her and sister Kylie.

Kendall had an interesting theory about why her father, Caitlyn Jenner, and her mom, Kris, weren't very hands-on with her and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Both were already the parents of four children by previous marriages when they wed in 1991. The duo split in 2013 and finalized their divorce two years later.

"We're children number five and six, and she just has no more energy for us," Kendall dished about her famous momager, who was already handling the careers of daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian when the Jenner girls were young.

Since Caitlyn wasn't busy trying to make her children into superstars, she had more time for Kendall and Kylie.

"My dad was more, like, strict on the rules," the Calvin Klein model recalled.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Mel B, Stephen Belafonte

EXCLUSIVE: Mel B's 'Violent' Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Hits Her With Three Lawsuits for Defamation

Composite photo of Grimes and Elon Musk

'Who Failed You?': Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Debuts Bizarre Circular Face Tattoo as Fans Say It Resembles a Fungal Infection

Keeping Her Romances Private

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons
Source: MEGA

Ultra-private Kendall covered her face while on a date with then-boyfriend Ben Simmons in 2019.

Kendall has had quite a spicy love life with plenty of A-list stars, although she has been single for the past several years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dated rapper Bad Bunny for most of 2023. Before that, Kendall was in a hot and heavy two-year romance with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

She definitely has a thing for musicians and NBA players, as past boyfriends include Harry Styles, Blake Griffin, and Ben Simmons.

During her romance with L.A. Clippers star Simmons, Kendall dished on why she keeps her relationships so private.

"I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]," she dished in 2019.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like, once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair," Kendall added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.