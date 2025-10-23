Kendall Jenner's Wild Sex Confession: Supermodel Reveals Details About Losing Her Virginity in Rare Comment About Her Romantic Life

However, Kendall was simply trying to get a rise out of her mother.

"Where was I? Was I in the next room?" a shocked Kris wondered, to which her daughter shared, "I actually didn’t. It was at his house," while not revealing the identity of the lucky guy to whom she lost her virginity.

Kendall revealed in a confessional that when she had sex for the first time, her mom wasn't very hands-on about her personal life as a teenager.

"Not only did she not know, she really didn't give a f---," the 818 Tequila founder snarked. "She was like, 'Oh, you're going out 'til Wednesday? Great. Never come back.'"