Kendall Jenner's Wild Sex Confession: Supermodel Reveals Details About Losing Her Virginity in Rare Comment About Her Romantic Life
Oct. 23 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Saucy Kendall Jenner made a rare confession about losing her virginity while saying goodbye to her childhood home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking revelation came during The Kardashians' Season 7 premiere on Thursday, October 23.
Virginity Revelation
The supermodel's mom, Kris Jenner, had her family over to say goodbye to her longtime home ahead of the big move into her extravagant new mansion.
Kris, 69, took her daughters on a tour of the house to see the renovations she'd made since becoming an empty nester. Kendall, 29, was stunned to find out her old bedroom had been converted into a closet.
The supermodel called the renovation "not nice," slyly adding, "I lost my virginity in that room."
Mom Kris 'Didn't Give a F---' About Youngest Daughters Growing Up
However, Kendall was simply trying to get a rise out of her mother.
"Where was I? Was I in the next room?" a shocked Kris wondered, to which her daughter shared, "I actually didn’t. It was at his house," while not revealing the identity of the lucky guy to whom she lost her virginity.
Kendall revealed in a confessional that when she had sex for the first time, her mom wasn't very hands-on about her personal life as a teenager.
"Not only did she not know, she really didn't give a f---," the 818 Tequila founder snarked. "She was like, 'Oh, you're going out 'til Wednesday? Great. Never come back.'"
Caitlyn Jenner Was More 'Strict'
Kendall had an interesting theory about why her father, Caitlyn Jenner, and her mom, Kris, weren't very hands-on with her and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
Both were already the parents of four children by previous marriages when they wed in 1991. The duo split in 2013 and finalized their divorce two years later.
"We're children number five and six, and she just has no more energy for us," Kendall dished about her famous momager, who was already handling the careers of daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian when the Jenner girls were young.
Since Caitlyn wasn't busy trying to make her children into superstars, she had more time for Kendall and Kylie.
"My dad was more, like, strict on the rules," the Calvin Klein model recalled.
Keeping Her Romances Private
Kendall has had quite a spicy love life with plenty of A-list stars, although she has been single for the past several years.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dated rapper Bad Bunny for most of 2023. Before that, Kendall was in a hot and heavy two-year romance with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
She definitely has a thing for musicians and NBA players, as past boyfriends include Harry Styles, Blake Griffin, and Ben Simmons.
During her romance with L.A. Clippers star Simmons, Kendall dished on why she keeps her relationships so private.
"I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]," she dished in 2019.
"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like, once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair," Kendall added.