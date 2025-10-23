EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Admits Dad Calls Him 'Honey' and 'Still Kisses Me'... as He Reveals Controversial Prez's Rare 'Affectionate' Side
Oct. 23 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Eric Trump wants the world to see that, despite being called a "narcissist" and a "dictator," his controversial father has an affectionate side that barely anyone knows about.
In the 41-year-old's new book, Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation, Eric gives readers a look into the president's softer side, including his nickname for his second youngest son.
The President 'Still Kisses' Son Eric Trump
"I'm over forty years old, and my dad still calls me 'honey,' Eric admits in his book, which was released on October 14. "Yep. Still kisses me on the cheek. I do the same with my kids, and hope I can pass along the same affection that he has for me."
Eric, known as the "forgotten" son on social media, also offered up an example of his father reaching out to him and putting his "kind" side on display.
"My father is the hardest-working person I’ve ever known," Eric writes. "He never stops. An Energizer bunny in a red tie. He'll sometimes call me at five o'clock in the morning.
"'Hey, honey, are you awake?' He calls me at eleven o'clock at night. 'Were you sleeping?' I fell asleep half an hour ago. You got me."
Eric Trump Plays 'Blame Game' With Ivanka
During that particular phone call, Eric claimed his dad was sparked with an idea.
"'Eric, I was thinking. The seventh hole at Turnberry, if we made that dogleg a little bit sharper, we could put a trap off to the left-hand side... You push that green back, we could pick up thirty yards, and elevate the tee box. You'd have a better tee shot.'"
While Eric is all about his father, the same probably couldn't be said about his relationship with his sister, Ivanka, whom he appeared to shade in his book.
Under the chapter titled "Family Business," Eric described what life was like with his older sister, revealing, "Growing up, Ivanka would blame Don (or me) for virtually every mistake she made as a child, including the legendary destruction of a priceless chandelier with a beach ball."
Eric Trump the 'Grifter'?
"She threw Don under the bus," Eric adds. However, while Eric took a shot at Ivanka, he balanced it out by giving her props as well, as he labeled her a "really wonderful person, mother, and friend."
He also called the 43-year-old a "superstar in virtually every aspect of her life."
Eric writes in his book: "She could represent any five-star brand in the world with her natural sophistication and polish. In public, she chooses her words carefully, but authentically. She is remarkably on point, with poise and elegance like few others."
Eric has been trying his best to push his book to the masses, even recently visiting a Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens to hyped up its release.
However, the store seemed to be empty, at least according to critics, who branded Eric just another "grifter" from the Trump family.
"Place looks empty," one person said, as another went off, "No one will buy it."
Another doubled down and said: "The Trump grift continues." Previously, Eric donned a Trump 2028 hat in a photo that had Americans thinking his dad may be in the White House way past his second term; however, he was accused of trying to pawn off cheap merchandise.