EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Admits Dad Calls Him 'Honey' and 'Still Kisses Me'... as He Reveals Controversial Prez's Rare 'Affectionate' Side

In the 41-year-old's new book, Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation , Eric gives readers a look into the president's softer side, including his nickname for his second youngest son.

Eric Trump wants the world to see that, despite being called a "narcissist" and a "dictator," his controversial father has an affectionate side that barely anyone knows about.

"I'm over forty years old, and my dad still calls me 'honey,' Eric admits in his book, which was released on October 14. "Yep. Still kisses me on the cheek. I do the same with my kids, and hope I can pass along the same affection that he has for me."

Eric, known as the "forgotten" son on social media, also offered up an example of his father reaching out to him and putting his "kind" side on display.

"My father is the hardest-working person I’ve ever known," Eric writes. "He never stops. An Energizer bunny in a red tie. He'll sometimes call me at five o'clock in the morning.

"'Hey, honey, are you awake?' He calls me at eleven o'clock at night. 'Were you sleeping?' I fell asleep half an hour ago. You got me."