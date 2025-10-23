EXCLUSIVE: Mel B's 'Violent' Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Hits Her With Three Lawsuits for Defamation

Your tip
Mel B's 'Violent' Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Hits Her With Three Lawsuits for Defamation

Mel B, Stephen Belafonte
Oct. 23 2025

Mel B has been hit with three bombshell lawsuits filed by her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The film producer is suing the former Spice Girls for defamation for wrongly claiming he was a violent monster in a series of interviews and her autobiography, Brutally Honest.

The Shocking Lawsuits

Her ex is now suing her in the Central California and New York district courts.

After filing a suit in Florida in May last year, Belafonte is now suing her in the Central California and New York district courts.

All of these are the same in substance, where Belafonte details dozens of supposedly false allegations against him. He claims that Brown has been lying by "portraying herself as a survivor of physical, sexual, and financial abuse at the hands of her ex-husband."

Court documents add: "This false public narrative has made Ms. Brown even more rich and famous. And it has broken Mr. Belafonte reputationally, emotionally, and financially."

He is demanding a minimum of $5million in damages from each lawsuit and states that Brown is a "troubled person."

Both of the stars made shocking allegations about their marriage.

"Their marriage was fraught with problems due to Ms. Brown’s chronic drug and alcohol abuse. Ms. Brown also had (and has) a long history of making scandalous, headline making accusations about people that are untethered to reality," states the suits.

"She has real problems that should be addressed. But Mr. Belafonte’s sympathies for Ms. Brown's personal demons can no longer prevent him from defending himself from her persistent lies about their relationship."

Brown walked out on her marriage to Belafonte in 2017, and divorced the following year, after ten years of an alleged abusive and controlling relationship.

Mel Became A Domestic Abuse Charity Patron

The singer has gone onto be a patron for UK domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid.

She's gone onto be a patron for U.K. domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid.

In court docs, her legal team claim Belafonte is an "an adjudicated domestic batterer," referencing his conviction for battering his former common-law wife Nicole during a drunken frenzy in 2003.

Brown has enlisted the services of the mighty US lawyers Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, who are part of the legal team investigating Donald’s Trump’s assassination attempt and have for years represented Elon Musk.

She has twice failed with having the case dismissed in Florida – and has filed a third motion for it to be tossed out stating that the vindictive action was brought "to silence his ex-wife."

Brown has claimed that she was left penniless by Belafonte after the pair split stating in her book Brutally Honest that she had only $936 to her name.

The court action in Central California and New York has been stayed until a verdict has been reached in Florida whether the case will be dismissed.

The singer's legal team claim Belafonte is an 'an adjudicated domestic batterer.'

