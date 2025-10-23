EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Feeling Like a 'Lost Single Mom' As Her Brand Tanks and Harry Yearns For Return to Britain

As Ever, which offers artisanal goods including jams, preserves, and a newly launched Sauvignon Blanc, was created in partnership with Netflix – though the Duchess has publicly downplayed the streaming giant's role.

During a summer interview with Bloomberg, she confirmed Netflix was her "only partner and investor" and said she wanted the brand to avoid feeling "generic or phoned in."

However, those close to her and Harry say the arrangement has been more complicated than expected. One insider said: "Netflix has far more influence over the brand than people realize. It's not solely Meghan's vision driving things.

"That's been difficult for her – she wanted As Ever to feel like a personal extension of herself, but she's learning that running a business means compromising.

"The loss of creative control is really weighing on her."