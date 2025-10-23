EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Feeling Like a 'Lost Single Mom' As Her Brand Tanks and Harry Yearns For Return to Britain
Oct. 23 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is "feeling adrift and overwhelmed" as her lifestyle brand struggles to take off – while Prince Harry grows increasingly homesick and talks privately about spending more time in Britain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle venture, As Ever, earlier this year after months of anticipation and a heavily promoted campaign that began with celebrity friends receiving jars of her homemade jam.
Meghan's Struggles With As Ever
But despite early fanfare and sell-out product drops, insiders claim the brand's profits have been disappointing and that Meghan is "deeply disheartened" by the results.
A friend close to the Duchess said: "Meghan invested her heart and soul into As Ever. She really thought it would be her defining project – a chance to show she could succeed independently after royal life. But things haven't gone as planned. Sales are weaker than expected, and it's knocked her confidence. She feels like she's holding everything together on her own while Harry's attention is drifting elsewhere."
Netflix's Growing Control Over the Brand
As Ever, which offers artisanal goods including jams, preserves, and a newly launched Sauvignon Blanc, was created in partnership with Netflix – though the Duchess has publicly downplayed the streaming giant's role.
During a summer interview with Bloomberg, she confirmed Netflix was her "only partner and investor" and said she wanted the brand to avoid feeling "generic or phoned in."
However, those close to her and Harry say the arrangement has been more complicated than expected. One insider said: "Netflix has far more influence over the brand than people realize. It's not solely Meghan's vision driving things.
"That's been difficult for her – she wanted As Ever to feel like a personal extension of herself, but she's learning that running a business means compromising.
"The loss of creative control is really weighing on her."
A Growing Sense of Frustration
The Duchess has spoken publicly about wanting As Ever to embody warmth and authenticity.
"I want it to be something people feel excited to have in their home," she told Bloomberg.
But privately, sources say she's questioning whether she can continue pouring time and energy into a project that hasn't met expectations.
Another friend said: "She's deeply frustrated. Meghan's ambitions are enormous – she wants As Ever to become a global powerhouse – but she's realizing how tough that is to achieve. She feels like she's carrying the whole thing by herself, and the strain is beginning to show."
Harry's Homesickness Adds to the Strain
Meanwhile, Harry, 41, has reportedly been spending more time in London for charitable work and events linked to the Invictus Games. His growing desire to reconnect with the UK has left Meghan feeling "increasingly isolated," pals say.
A source close to the couple said: "Harry's nostalgic for parts of his old life – the military community, his family, even the rhythm of London. "Meghan senses that distance. She's in California trying to manage the children and the brand, but she often feels left behind. "It's as if she's living two separate lives – one as a hands-on single mother, the other as a Duchess trying to sustain an empire that isn't quite working."
According to insiders, the Duchess has been leaning heavily on friends for support and reassessing her next steps.
One source said: "She's determined to keep going, but she's running on empty – emotionally and financially. Right now, Meghan feels adrift, as though everything she's built is starting to slip through her fingers."