Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Feeling Like a 'Lost Single Mom' As Her Brand Tanks and Harry Yearns For Return to Britain

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Bloomberg Originals/YOUTUBE

Meghan Markle has 'felt adrift as her brand struggles and Prince Harry longed to return to Britain.'

Oct. 23 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is "feeling adrift and overwhelmed" as her lifestyle brand struggles to take off – while Prince Harry grows increasingly homesick and talks privately about spending more time in Britain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle venture, As Ever, earlier this year after months of anticipation and a heavily promoted campaign that began with celebrity friends receiving jars of her homemade jam.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's Struggles With As Ever

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever with high hopes and handmade jam gifts.

But despite early fanfare and sell-out product drops, insiders claim the brand's profits have been disappointing and that Meghan is "deeply disheartened" by the results.

A friend close to the Duchess said: "Meghan invested her heart and soul into As Ever. She really thought it would be her defining project – a chance to show she could succeed independently after royal life. But things haven't gone as planned. Sales are weaker than expected, and it's knocked her confidence. She feels like she's holding everything together on her own while Harry's attention is drifting elsewhere."

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix's Growing Control Over the Brand

Photo of As Ever products
Source: Bloomberg Originals/YOUTUBE

Meghan promoted As Ever as a brand of warmth and authenticity.

As Ever, which offers artisanal goods including jams, preserves, and a newly launched Sauvignon Blanc, was created in partnership with Netflix – though the Duchess has publicly downplayed the streaming giant's role.

During a summer interview with Bloomberg, she confirmed Netflix was her "only partner and investor" and said she wanted the brand to avoid feeling "generic or phoned in."

However, those close to her and Harry say the arrangement has been more complicated than expected. One insider said: "Netflix has far more influence over the brand than people realize. It's not solely Meghan's vision driving things.

"That's been difficult for her – she wanted As Ever to feel like a personal extension of herself, but she's learning that running a business means compromising.

"The loss of creative control is really weighing on her."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Bloomberg Originals/YOUTUBE

The Duchess told Bloomberg she wanted As Ever to feel authentic and personal.

Article continues below advertisement

A Growing Sense of Frustration

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Bloomberg Originals/YOUTUBE

Sources said Netflix held more control over As Ever than Meghan expected.

The Duchess has spoken publicly about wanting As Ever to embody warmth and authenticity.

"I want it to be something people feel excited to have in their home," she told Bloomberg.

But privately, sources say she's questioning whether she can continue pouring time and energy into a project that hasn't met expectations.

Another friend said: "She's deeply frustrated. Meghan's ambitions are enormous – she wants As Ever to become a global powerhouse – but she's realizing how tough that is to achieve. She feels like she's carrying the whole thing by herself, and the strain is beginning to show."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Andrew and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: 'Despairing' King Charles 'Being Made Sick' by New Prince Andrew Scandal as He Continues Brutal Cancer Battle — 'It's Going to Kill Him!'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Royal Divorce Fears Erupt: Meghan Markle 'Could Walk Away' From Husband Prince Harry as Tension Over His Push to Return to the U.K. Mounts

Harry's Homesickness Adds to the Strain

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry spent more time in London while Meghan focused on the struggling brand.

Meanwhile, Harry, 41, has reportedly been spending more time in London for charitable work and events linked to the Invictus Games. His growing desire to reconnect with the UK has left Meghan feeling "increasingly isolated," pals say.

A source close to the couple said: "Harry's nostalgic for parts of his old life – the military community, his family, even the rhythm of London. "Meghan senses that distance. She's in California trying to manage the children and the brand, but she often feels left behind. "It's as if she's living two separate lives – one as a hands-on single mother, the other as a Duchess trying to sustain an empire that isn't quite working."

According to insiders, the Duchess has been leaning heavily on friends for support and reassessing her next steps.

One source said: "She's determined to keep going, but she's running on empty – emotionally and financially. Right now, Meghan feels adrift, as though everything she's built is starting to slip through her fingers."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.