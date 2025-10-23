EXCLUSIVE: 'Despairing' King Charles 'Being Made Sick' by New Prince Andrew Scandal as He Continues Brutal Cancer Battle — 'It's Going to Kill Him!'

The latest controversy erupted when emails were uncovered showing Andrew expressing solidarity with Epstein the day after a now-infamous photo of him with the pedophile's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre was published.

The revelation reignited calls for the Duke of York to be fully stripped of his title, with public polls showing two-thirds of Britons in favor of the move.

According to one palace aide, the King's personal distress has been compounded by his illness.

One senior palace aide said: "Charles is doing his best to put on a brave face for the public, but the pressure never really stops. Doctors have advised him to keep stress to a minimum, yet that's impossible when these scandals keep flaring up. It's wearing him down. Those closest to him fear it could seriously hinder his recovery."