EXCLUSIVE: 'Despairing' King Charles 'Being Made Sick' by New Prince Andrew Scandal as He Continues Brutal Cancer Battle — 'It's Going to Kill Him!'
Oct. 23 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
King Charles is "physically sick with worry" over Prince Andrew's latest scandal, with palace insiders telling RadarOnline.com the cancer-stricken monarch's ongoing chemotherapy treatment has left him "too frail" to cope with another crisis in the royal family.
The 76-year-old King, who is midway through treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has been left "despairing" over fresh revelations about his younger brother's continued contact with Jeffrey Epstein, palace insiders tell us.
New Epstein Scandal Reopens Old Wounds
It comes after leaked correspondence from 2011 shows Andrew told the convicted s-- offender that they were "in this together" – suggesting a closer relationship than he had previously admitted.
A source close to the palace said: "The King is utterly worn down by it. Just when he thinks the matter has settled, another revelation surfaces. It's placing enormous strain on him. He's doing his best to focus on his recovery and royal work, but the constant stress is really affecting his health."
Palace Pressure Mounts
While Charles has long sought to quietly sideline his brother, the latest revelations intensified pressure on Buckingham Palace to take action against the duke. Andrew, 65, was stripped of his military titles and patronages in 2022 and barred from using his HRH status, and has now had his other royal titles removed in the wake of his latest Epstein scandal.
But a source said Charles still feels terrified of his brother's secrets.
They added: "The King feels boxed in – he can't simply cut his brother off, yet Andrew's behavior keeps casting a shadow over everything he's trying to restore within the monarchy."
Health Fears for the King
The latest controversy erupted when emails were uncovered showing Andrew expressing solidarity with Epstein the day after a now-infamous photo of him with the pedophile's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre was published.
The revelation reignited calls for the Duke of York to be fully stripped of his title, with public polls showing two-thirds of Britons in favor of the move.
According to one palace aide, the King's personal distress has been compounded by his illness.
One senior palace aide said: "Charles is doing his best to put on a brave face for the public, but the pressure never really stops. Doctors have advised him to keep stress to a minimum, yet that's impossible when these scandals keep flaring up. It's wearing him down. Those closest to him fear it could seriously hinder his recovery."
'It's Going to Destroy Him'
Despite being urged to keep a low profile, Andrew has continued to appear at family events, including the Duchess of Kent's funeral earlier this year. His smiling demeanor beside a visibly tense Prince William reportedly infuriated Charles.
A senior Palace source said: "It's as if Andrew has no idea how much damage he's causing. The King was livid. He's pleaded with his brother to stay out of the spotlight, but Andrew ignores him. For Charles, it's devastating – he's spent his entire life preparing for his time on the throne, only to watch his family fall apart while he's battling cancer. Privately, he's admitted it feels like it could destroy him if it carries on."
As anti-monarchy campaigners renew demands for a full investigation into Andrew's relationship with Epstein, the King is said to be "at a loss" over what more can be done.
For now, palace officials say his focus is on regaining his health – but insiders admit the scandal shows "no sign" of fading.