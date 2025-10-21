EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre Recalled Madam Ghislaine Maxwell's Cold Glare as the Epstein Accuser 'Overreacted' to Massaging the Naked Pedophile During First Meeting
Oct. 21 2025, Updated 2:07 p.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, has exposed the stomach-churning details of her first encounter with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his madam Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre, who died by suicide at age 41 in April, recalled feeling like she was finally on a path to be better life after Maxwell introduced herself to the then-16-year-old girl, who had just started working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.
According to the memoir, Maxwell spotted a teenage Giuffre at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 and approached her with a job offer to be a traveling masseuse for a wealthy man.
Giuffre wrote: "Even today, more than twenty years later, I remember how excited I felt. Could my dreams of becoming a professional masseuse be on their way to coming true so quickly? Something about how this proper, well-spoken lady focused on me made that seem possible."
But what appeared to be a promising job as a masseuse turned into a living nightmare for Giuffre.
Giuffre recalled her father, who she also alleged sexually abused her throughout childhood, dropping her off at the address Maxwell gave her, a "Pepto-Bismol pink" house near the Palm Beach Intracoastal Waterway.
She recalled Maxwell leading her through the home, passing by walls "crowded with photos and paintings of nude women," before they ended at a bedroom where Epstein laid naked on a massage table.
Epstein flashed a "Cheshire-cat smile" at Giuffre as he introduced himself and waited for disgusting act to begin.
Giuffre wrote: "Faced with Epstein's bare backside, I looked to Maxwell for guidance.
"I had never gotten a massage before, let alone given one.
"But still I thought, 'Isn't he supposed to be under a sheet?' Maxwell's blasé expression indicated that nudity was normal."
She recalled thinking to herself, "Calm down" and "Don't blow this chance," and noted how she "wanted to be a good student" because she still believed the set-up was a potentially life-changing opportunity.
Maxwell and Epstein 'Broke Down Giuffre's Defenses'
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reads Virginia Giuffre's Memoir So You Don't Have to as It Hits Shelves Today — And Sums Up All of Its Most Damning Epstein and Prince Andrew Revelations
The teenager tried her best to convince herself she was not in any danger, especially due to Maxwell's presence, writing: "I needed to learn how rich people did things. Besides, while the man on the table was nude, it's not like I was alone with him.
"The fact that a woman was with me made me breathe easier. 'Fake it 'til you make it,' I thought, as I tried to project a can-do energy."
She noted Maxwell's detailed instructions, including washing her hands with "hot water" first and always keeping one hand touching the "client," before reminding her, "Just do what I do."
Giuffre continued: "I paid close attention, mimicking her as we moved higher, to Epstein's thighs. When we got to his buttocks, I tried to glide past them, landing on his lower back.
"But Maxwell put her hands on top of mine and guided them to his rear. 'It's important that you don't ignore any part of the body,' she said. 'If you skip around, the blood won’t flow right.'"
The sex trafficking survivor added: "Only later would I see how, step by practiced step, the two of them were breaking down my defenses.
"Every time I felt a twinge of discomfort, one glance at Maxwell told me I was overreacting.
"And so it went for about half an hour: a seemingly legitimate massage lesson."