Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Claims She Was 'Raped' Aged 9 by her Father Who Farmed Her Out to be Molested by his Pedophile Pal — 'I Know All About Monsters'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 10:08 a.m. ET
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre has claimed she was raped aged nine by her own father — who farmed her out to a pedophile friend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the allegation, which Giuffre's father denies, was made in her bombshell posthumous memoir, which has rocked the royal family.
The 'Perfect Victim'
She describes a childhood so blighted by horrific abuse that she became the "perfect victim" for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre claimed: "I know about monsters.
"As a child, I experienced nearly every kind of abuse: Incest, parental neglect, severe corporal punishment, molestation, rape.
"As a teen, I had been sexually trafficked by another pedophile even before I met Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."
Giuffre's troubled upbringing has long been known, but not to this extent.
In the book, Nobody's Girl, this is the first time she has described – in shocking detail – her unimaginably cruel upbringing.
Explosive Claims
Her father, Sky Roberts, has strenuously denied ever touching Giuffre sexually, and stressed: "I never abused my daughter."
Given that Giuffre is dead, she cannot be asked to provide any evidence to support her allegations.
Giuffre grew up in Florida with her parents and two brothers.
She recalled a happy early childhood but when she was about nine, bathtime with her mother was taken over by her father, she alleged, who turned it into an excruciating ordeal as she had to stand up in her bath so he could clean between her legs.
Giuffre wrote: "That night in my room, Dad touched me in ways nobody had before. He told me I was his special girl, his favourite, and that this was his way of giving me 'extra love.'"
She claimed he ignored her protests that she was a "big girl now" who could bathe herself, and when she tried to hide under the bed, he threatened to take away her beloved pony, Alice.
'Traded' For The Night
In her harrowing account, Giufrre claimed she developed a succession of urinary tract infections, mystifying nurses and a doctor who told her mother that her hymen was broken.
"Oh, she rides horses bareback," was the explanation allegedly given.
Matters took an ever darker turn when she was introduced to Forrest, a friend of her father's, and his daughter Sheila.
One evening, the adults were drinking beer on the porch when one of the men suggested that they "trade" the girls for a night.
"I'll never know the exact date I was first left with Forrest. I do remember that it was with my father's permission," said Giuffre, who claimed Forrest put her in a bath and said: "We've got to wash you. You're a dirty girl."
Her vivid memories of what was done to her are too horrific to repeat.
She wrote: "Sometimes what they did to me was so similar that I suspected they were comparing notes."
According to Giuffre, later in life she and Sheila swapped stories, and she was told Forrest had been convicted and jailed for abusing another girl.
A footnote in the book, which was released six months after he death, included a statement by Roberts on Giuffre's claim.
It read: "Just to straighten this out, I never abused my daughter and didn’t know that Forrest did that either; if I had known about that, I would have been very angry and taken care of the situation. I gave my daughter every single thing she ever wanted and never ever touched her sexually."
Roberts added that he was "a moral person and believe that men who take advantage of young children should be prosecuted and then castrated.
"It really p----- me off that someone would write that I would ever abuse my children. As a father, I only tried to give my children a good life."