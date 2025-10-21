Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Planned 'Extreme' Fake Separation From Cheryl Hines After 'Sexting' Scandal Left their Marriage on Brink of Collapse
Oct. 21 2025, Published 8:13 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plotted a "fake separation" from wife Cheryl Hines to take the "heat off her" during his 2024 election campaign.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the politician's plan came after embarrassing reports emerged about his sexting fiasco with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
A 'Sweet Notion'
Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Hines, 60, told how Kennedy, 71, wanted to shield her from an fallout surrounding their marriage while he was vying to become president.
But she regarded the idea as a "sweet notion" but ultimately unhelpful.
Hines explained: "For a couple to say, ''Maybe we should just say we're not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier''. That's pretty dramatic and pretty extreme.
"Things got dramatic during this presidential campaign. Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby.
"They were vocally coming at me because I'm married to Bobby. So Bobby felt, ''You shouldn't be having to take that heat. So why don't we just say we're separated?'"
'Dramatic' And 'Extreme'
Hines said the offer came from a place of concern, and ultimately brought them closer together.
She added: "You're in these unique situations that nobody else can imagine."
Kennedy denied any inappropriate relationship at the height of the scandal — claiming he met Nuzzi only once during an interview — but insiders described the connection as 'emotional and digital in nature, not physical."
The 32-year-old New York Magazine staffer and Kennedy allegedly became "emotionally involved" while she was writing a feature on his campaign.
However, an internal investigation by her publication found "no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias" in Nuzzi's reporting on Kennedy, but the controversy nevertheless resulted in her departure from the title.
Sexting Scandal
Nuzzi's forthcoming memoir American Canto is set to delve into the texting scandal, which ultimately ended her relationship with her ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza.
Hines, meanwhile, stood by Kennedy during the scandal, appearing with him at major events and refusing to comment at the time.
She reportedly declined to live in a Georgetown home the couple purchased, citing discomfort with the political spotlight.
When she was then asked about the rumors over the affair later on, Hines said she was not concerned.
"I'm O.K. to have conversations like that with people and, to me, it doesn't define somebody. To some people it does and it's like you can't control it. There's nothing I can do about it, so I have to let it wash over me."
Hines said she was also living in fear for Kennedy's safety during his campaign, given his father was assassinated while running for president, and his uncle was assassinated while serving as president.
"I was very fearful for his safety," she said. "It was very stressful. For good reason."
Kennedy subsequently dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump, going on to land the role as Health Secretary in the administration.
He has since faced intense scrutiny in the role for his controversial opinions on vaccinations and his efforts to clear out the department.