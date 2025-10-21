Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Planned 'Extreme' Fake Separation From Cheryl Hines After 'Sexting' Scandal Left their Marriage on Brink of Collapse

Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Hines, 60, told how Kennedy, 71, wanted to shield her from an fallout surrounding their marriage while he was vying to become president.

But she regarded the idea as a "sweet notion" but ultimately unhelpful.

Hines explained: "For a couple to say, ''Maybe we should just say we're not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier''. That's pretty dramatic and pretty extreme.

"Things got dramatic during this presidential campaign. Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby.

"They were vocally coming at me because I'm married to Bobby. So Bobby felt, ''You shouldn't be having to take that heat. So why don't we just say we're separated?'"