EXCLUSIVE: 'Fake Friends and Booty Calls!' Britney Spears is Looking for Love Again... And Now Fans Are Concerned the Troubled Singer Will Be Taken Advantage of In The Dating Scene
Oct. 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Sexpot singer Britney Spears is back on the dating scene, sparking concerns among friends and fans that she may get taken advantage of by loose-lipped lotharios looking for a quick payday, greedy gold diggers – or worse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spears, 43, recently shared a TikTok video of herself twerking in the bathroom of a restaurant and flashing her assets in a super-short dress.
Britney's Return To Dating
"Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom," she gushed in the caption, without revealing her companion's identity.
"Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible. Psss show effort, no makeup."
Critics responded with shock and revulsion – with one writing: "A confident man wouldn't touch that with a ten-foot pole."
Another clucked: "Feel sorry for her."
An insider said: "The fact is she's taking chances dating guys she doesn't even know that well – guys she's met on social media or who have worked for her.
"She's randomly picking workers for her household and making them part of her squad.
"She's built a network of so-called friends that way, and she relies on the gals for pep talks and the guys for booty calls."
Fears For Britney
According to the source, she doesn't ask her companions to sign nondisclosure agreements over fears that may drive them away and freely splashes cash on dates.
The insider explained why those close to the pop star are so concerned.
The source said: "What's important to her is her needs are met – both emotionally and physically. That means more to her than worrying about the character of people she's bringing home."
Britney's Past Romances
Britney previously dove into a doomed relationship with her former housekeeper Paul Soliz – a convicted felon and alleged deadbeat dad – after her split from Sam Asghari.
But their on-off romance ended for good in April.
"People who truly care about her worry she's putting herself in dangerous situations, but they don't know how to stop it," the insider said.