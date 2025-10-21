EXCLUSIVE: 'Fake Friends and Booty Calls!' Britney Spears is Looking for Love Again... And Now Fans Are Concerned the Troubled Singer Will Be Taken Advantage of In The Dating Scene

Spears, 43, recently shared a TikTok video of herself twerking in the bathroom of a restaurant and flashing her assets in a super-short dress.

Sexpot singer Britney Spears is back on the dating scene, sparking concerns among friends and fans that she may get taken advantage of by loose-lipped lotharios looking for a quick payday, greedy gold diggers – or worse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Britney Spears' return to the dating scene has raised concerns among friends and fans.

"Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom," she gushed in the caption, without revealing her companion's identity.

"Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible. Psss show effort, no makeup."

Critics responded with shock and revulsion – with one writing: "A confident man wouldn't touch that with a ten-foot pole."

Another clucked: "Feel sorry for her."

An insider said: "The fact is she's taking chances dating guys she doesn't even know that well – guys she's met on social media or who have worked for her.

"She's randomly picking workers for her household and making them part of her squad.

"She's built a network of so-called friends that way, and she relies on the gals for pep talks and the guys for booty calls."