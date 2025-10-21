EXCLUSIVE: 'Groomed' for Stardom! Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon, 28, Ready to Step Out of Mom's Shadow and 'Take Over Hollywood as a Major Producer and Director'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Material matron Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has built up a niche of her own in the fashion and beauty world – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the 28-year-old is rarin' to step out from the shadows and let the light shine on HER for a change.
And while Madonna, 67, has always been proud and supportive of her daughter, sources said the aging Queen of Pop is not yet ready to hand over the crown.
Lourdes Is Ready For Stardom
"Madonna has been grooming Lourdes for stardom since she was very young," said an insider. "She will do everything in her power to help her succeed at whatever she wants – but only to an extent. After all, she didn't cast her in the Madonna biopic."
Micromanager Madonna is writing and directing the on-again, off-again biopic, tentatively titled Who's That Girl – which may turn into a streaming series – but Ozark actress Julia Garner confirmed last month that she's been cast to play the young pop star.
And that's after novice actress Leon – pet name Lola – reportedly lobbied for the mini-me role, which would have put her in the awkward position of playing the love interest of the character based on her real-life dad, Carlos Leon, now 59.
"As supportive as Madonna is, she's also got her own vision, and she won't sacrifice that for anyone, not even Lourdes," said the insider. "As a consolation, Madonna is happily allowing Lourdes to have a ton of involvement in the producing aspect. She's giving her a seat at the table and Lourdes is loving it and talking about wanting to take over Hollywood as a major producer and director and be more than just the talent."
Lourdes already has a sultry modeling career, but has expressed interest in acting – as long as it's not a heavy lift.
Lourdes' Future In Hollywood
"I don't have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision," she revealed in a magazine interview. "I don't know how I feel about acting yet. I think it's about finding a role that wouldn't be too far off from who I am already."
But sources said Lourdes now feels ready to take center stage.
"Madonna has been pushing the message of female empowerment since day one, and it has clearly landed with Lourdes," said an insider.
"Her belief in herself and abilities is unshakable."