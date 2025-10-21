EXCLUSIVE: 'Groomed' for Stardom! Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon, 28, Ready to Step Out of Mom's Shadow and 'Take Over Hollywood as a Major Producer and Director'

Material matron Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has built up a niche of her own in the fashion and beauty world – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the 28-year-old is rarin' to step out from the shadows and let the light shine on HER for a change.

And while Madonna, 67, has always been proud and supportive of her daughter, sources said the aging Queen of Pop is not yet ready to hand over the crown.