EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Met Gala Snub! 'Friends' Icon Revealed Why She Doesn't Attend Fashion's Biggest Night... And Now Anna Wintour Might 'Ban' Her Forever

Jennifer Aniston might have just forfeited an important Friend – RadarOnline.com can reveal her remarks dissing the Met Gala 's famous red carpet have not gone down well with fashion doyenne Anna Wintour .

Aniston, 56, finally explained why she has never embraced fashion's biggest night, confessing: "It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of…'Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers.’ (And yes,) everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous."

She added that the whole spectacle feels overwhelming.

The actress even called out the viciousness of some critics: "Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down. What’s the reason why people do it? Who knows? But I just try as best I can (to tune it out) because it doesn’t do you any good."