EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Met Gala Snub! 'Friends' Icon Revealed Why She Doesn't Attend Fashion's Biggest Night... And Now Anna Wintour Might 'Ban' Her Forever

Jennifer Aniston revealed why she avoids MET Gala, sparking talk Anna Wintour may ban the 'Friends' icon forever.

Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston might have just forfeited an important Friend – RadarOnline.com can reveal her remarks dissing the Met Gala's famous red carpet have not gone down well with fashion doyenne Anna Wintour.

Anna Wintour may drop Jennifer Aniston from the Met Gala guest list after her remarks.
Anna Wintour may drop Jennifer Aniston from the Met Gala guest list after her remarks.

Aniston, 56, finally explained why she has never embraced fashion's biggest night, confessing: "It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of…'Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers.’ (And yes,) everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous."

She added that the whole spectacle feels overwhelming.

The actress even called out the viciousness of some critics: "Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down. What’s the reason why people do it? Who knows? But I just try as best I can (to tune it out) because it doesn’t do you any good."

'Vogue' insiders said Wintour remains pragmatic despite Aniston's comments.
Source: MEGA

'Vogue' insiders said Wintour remains pragmatic despite Aniston's comments.

But insiders said over at Vogue, it could mean Aniston could vanish from the guest list. "Once you insult Anna, it can stick," explained one fashion insider.

"She's known for holding grudges. If Jennifer thought skipping the gala was her choice, it might not be anymore. Anna doesn't forget – or forgive."

But others close to Vogue pushed back, noting 75-year-old Wintour's pragmatism.

"Anna's too savvy to make anything permanent," one source countered. "Don't forget – the Kardashians were once banned, and now they're staples."

