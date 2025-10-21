EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell Twist in CEO Assassin Case – New York Judge Drops Charges Against Luigi Mangione Nearly One Year After Brian Thompson Was Shot Outside Hotel

In a bombshell September 16 decision, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gregory Carro let the handsome, 27-year-old Ivy League grad off the hook by axing New York state charges of murder in the first degree as an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism.

However, the former University of Pennsylvania student, who claims to be a warrior against corporate greed, can still be tossed in the slammer for 25 years to life in the state case and possibly face execution in the federal case if found guilty.

Judge Carro nixed the terrorism charges, saying: "The People presented sufficient evidence that the defendant murdered Brian Thompson in a premeditated and calculated execution. That does not mean, however, that the defendant did so with terroristic intent.

"The defendant's apparent objective, as stated in his writings, was not to threaten, intimidate, or coerce, but rather, to draw attention to what he perceived as the greed of the insurance industry."

The handsome heir to a wealthy Baltimore family, Mangione was supported in court by about two dozen observers, mostly young female fans.