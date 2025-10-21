Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Luigi Mangione
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell Twist in CEO Assassin Case – New York Judge Drops Charges Against Luigi Mangione Nearly One Year After Brian Thompson Was Shot Outside Hotel

Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

A New York judge has dropped charges against Luigi Mangione nearly one year after UnitedHealthcare CEO was shot outside hotel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione caught a big break when a judge issued a shocking ruling – dropping terrorism charges in his case involving the cold-blooded sidewalk gun-down of UnitedHealthcare exec Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a bombshell September 16 decision, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gregory Carro let the handsome, 27-year-old Ivy League grad off the hook by axing New York state charges of murder in the first degree as an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism.

Article continues below advertisement

Charges Dropped Against Luigi

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Luigi Mangione had terrorism charges dropped by Judge Gregory Carro.
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione had terrorism charges dropped by Judge Gregory Carro.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the former University of Pennsylvania student, who claims to be a warrior against corporate greed, can still be tossed in the slammer for 25 years to life in the state case and possibly face execution in the federal case if found guilty.

Judge Carro nixed the terrorism charges, saying: "The People presented sufficient evidence that the defendant murdered Brian Thompson in a premeditated and calculated execution. That does not mean, however, that the defendant did so with terroristic intent.

"The defendant's apparent objective, as stated in his writings, was not to threaten, intimidate, or coerce, but rather, to draw attention to what he perceived as the greed of the insurance industry."

The handsome heir to a wealthy Baltimore family, Mangione was supported in court by about two dozen observers, mostly young female fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Was 'Wildly Overcharged'

Article continues below advertisement
DA Alvin Bragg was said to have 'wildly overcharged' Mangione.
Source: MEGA

DA Alvin Bragg was said to have 'wildly overcharged' Mangione.

Article continues below advertisement

The dropped charges come as no surprise to veteran defense lawyer Ron Kuby, who claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had "wildly overcharged" Mangione because the terrorism charges were headline-grabbers.

Bragg insisted Mangione was a terrorist because he intended the murder to "intimidate or coerce a civilian population."

Security cams caught the shocking December 4, 2024, murder showing Thompson walking toward the New York Hilton Midtown hotel at 6:44 a.m. and being shot from behind in the back and leg by a man – allegedly Mangione – who had seemingly been lying in ambush, armed with a Glock-like handgun.

Article continues below advertisement

Seeking The Death Penalty

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jon Bon Jovi

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bon Jovi's 'Going Out on Top!' The Rock Legend, 63, 'Planning to Put Blockbuster Farewell Tour in Motion' as He Rebuilds His Voice Following Vocal Cord Surgery

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck

EXCLUSIVE: Love Does Cost a Thing! Jennifer Lopez Turning to 'Witchcraft and Astrology' as She 'Desperately' Attempts to Win Back Fourth Ex-husband Ben Affleck After Divorce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Pam Bondi may pursue the death penalty for Mangione.
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi may pursue the death penalty for Mangione.

Bragg's office said it "respects" the judge's charge-dropping decision.

Meanwhile, Mangione has a December 5 hearing in federal court where U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is expected to ask for the death penalty.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.