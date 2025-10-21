Your tip
Jon Bon Jovi
Exclusive

Jon Bon Jovi's 'Going Out on Top!' The Rock Legend, 63, 'Planning to Put Blockbuster Farewell Tour in Motion' as He Rebuilds His Voice Following Vocal Cord Surgery

Jon Bon Jovi
Source: MEGA

Jon Bon Jovi 'has been planning a blockbuster farewell tour while rebuilding his voice after vocal cord surgery.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025

Rock fans, get ready – Jon Bon Jovi has been working to rebuild his voice after vocal cord surgery, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the 63-year-old frontman is planning to put a blockbuster farewell tour in motion — with an announcement coming any day.

Plans For A Grand Return

Jon Bon Jovi is planning a farewell tour after recovering from vocal cord surgery.
Source: MEGA

"Jon's voice is finally strong enough to hit the road again," said a music industry insider.

"For a while, there were real fears he couldn't do it. But he's put in the work, and now he's ready. Fans are going to lose their minds."

And a longtime associate assured: "He's not going out half-strength. He's going out on top."

The Icon's Recovery

A longtime associate said Bon Jovi will perform at full strength on his farewell tour.
Source: MEGA

The iconic singer underwent vocal cord surgery in the summer of 2022 due to vocal cord issues that had been affecting his singing for several years.

In 2024, he opened up about the ordeal in an interview saying: "I was overusing it. Even though I'm trained and I have studied the craft for these 40 years, eventually the body gives out. It's not dissimilar to being an athlete."

As for his recovery, he explained: "The process has been slower than I'd hoped for, but the progress and the process are really doing very well. I'm currently able to sing. For me now, the bar is, can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week?"

