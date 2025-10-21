EXCLUSIVE: Love Does Cost a Thing! Jennifer Lopez Turning to 'Witchcraft and Astrology' as She 'Desperately' Attempts to Win Back Fourth Ex-husband Ben Affleck After Divorce
Oct. 21 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Desperate diva Jennifer Lopez is still obsessed with getting ex-husband Ben Affleck back – over a year after he filed for divorce and ran for the hills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders say she's even turning to witchcraft and astrology in a last-ditch attempt to bring them back together again.
JLo Can't Let Ben Go
"She's refusing to accept that this is the end, she's convinced that there is more to their story and will not let go," said a source.
The Hustlers star, 56, is also spending a fortune on all sorts of woo-woo stuff like tarot readings, chakra alignments and space clearing.
According to a former makeup artist, J.Lo's even said to have a Santeria practitioner named Merle Gonzalez, who conducts voodoo rituals on her behalf.
"As if burning sage and chanting under the new moon will bring Ben running back," explained the source.
Another sign Lopez is not moving on from the Ben Block?
She is still living in the $68 million mansion they shared, over a year after they put it on the market.
Experts said they need to slash the price by at least 15 percent if they're really serious about selling.
Ben's Ready To Move On, But Jennifer Isn't
While Affleck would happily agree to a reduction because he can't wait to move on with his life, J.Lo reportedly refuses.
"Living in the house they bought together is so unhealthy," said the source. "One thing about Jennifer is she's incredibly stubborn. When she's convinced of something, she won't quit. It's one of the secrets of her massive success and a great trait in that sense, but it's not a positive thing when it comes to her love life – it's keeping her stuck."
Still A Blended Family
Insiders point to other incidents as evidence she's hoping to get Affleck back by clinging to the past, like when she took Affleck's 13-year-old son, Samuel – her former stepson – on a shopping spree in Beverly Hills while dressed for the club in a crop top and low-waisted black pants.
The insider called stunt "cringey," adding: "That was so bizarre and such an obvious attempt to get Ben's attention. It got his attention all right, but not in a good way."