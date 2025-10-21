EXCLUSIVE: Love Does Cost a Thing! Jennifer Lopez Turning to 'Witchcraft and Astrology' as She 'Desperately' Attempts to Win Back Fourth Ex-husband Ben Affleck After Divorce

The Hustlers star, 56, is also spending a fortune on all sorts of woo-woo stuff like tarot readings, chakra alignments and space clearing.

According to a former makeup artist, J.Lo's even said to have a Santeria practitioner named Merle Gonzalez, who conducts voodoo rituals on her behalf.

"As if burning sage and chanting under the new moon will bring Ben running back," explained the source.

Another sign Lopez is not moving on from the Ben Block?

She is still living in the $68 million mansion they shared, over a year after they put it on the market.

Experts said they need to slash the price by at least 15 percent if they're really serious about selling.