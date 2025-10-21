Frank Heister Defies Critics and Stands Tall in His Faith While Building His Global Brand

Best-selling author and international speaker Frank Heister is no stranger to criticism. But the self-made business coach says he refuses to hide who he is, even when his faith and family choices spark online backlash.

In a recent interview, Heister discussed how living openly as a Muslim public figure often draws both admiration and criticism. Based in Dubai, the entrepreneur said his story frequently intersects with themes of success, faith, and public opinion. He noted that his family’s openness about their beliefs, including one of his daughters’ choices to wear a niqab, has made them the target of hate comments online. The business coach shared, “I live in Dubai and openly as a Muslim, and that naturally sparks reactions. I have three daughters, and one of them wears a niqab. We regularly receive hate comments for standing by our faith.” Originally from Germany, Heister embraced Islam after starting a family with his Serbian-born wife, who was already Muslim.

He said his decision was rooted in a desire to be a role model for his children and live a life guided by faith and integrity. “I don’t hide my faith; I live it. In a world that constantly judges, I choose authenticity and respect,” he stated. Despite public scrutiny, he continues to champion authenticity and respect in a world that often judges differences harshly. The award-winning public speaker built his career from scratch, from a truck driver in debt to a multimillionaire businessman in Dubai. Over the past 16 years, he has trained thousands of people, written more than 12 books, and founded the Frank Heister Academy, where he mentors others on branding, discipline, and personal freedom.

“I’ve earned over €28 million to date, but what matters most is the people I’ve helped,” he said in an earlier interview. “Tens of thousands have made their first money online through me or found the courage to change their lives. Some are now millionaires themselves.” Over the years, Heister's multiple business ventures have elevated him to a point of partnering with A-listers across several industries. He has worked alongside stars including Joey Kelly, football icon Ronaldinho, Max Kruse, and Oliver Kahn. He continues to grow his influence through his digital brand Emirate Code, which merges entrepreneurship with personal growth.

