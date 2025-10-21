Justin Timberlake's Health Woes Laid Bare: Pop Star, 44, Suffering From 'Fatigue, Pain and Exhaustion' as His Lyme Disease Battle Worsens
Oct. 21 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Justin Timberlake's health woes continue despite nesting at home with his wife and children after his brutal battle with Lyme disease during his world tour left him completely spent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pop superstar, 44, revealed on July 31 that he dealt with a "massive amount of nerve pain" and "crazy fatigue" during his nearly two years on the road while keeping his debilitating illness a secret from fans.
'Pain and Exhaustion'
"Since Justin wrapped his tour over the summer, they've focused on family time," a source spilled about life at home with Jessica Biel, 43, and their two sons, Silas, 10, and Phinneas, 5.
"The tour was rough for everyone. Justin had fatigue, pain, and was just exhausted," the insider continued.
"After his Lyme disease diagnosis and powering through the tour, he's been focused on healing and taking care of himself. He's explored treatments and is taking it seriously."
'Supportive' Wife
According to the source, Timberlake is using his time these days to rest and heal after wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow tour while trying to "be the best dad and husband."
The insider shared that his long-suffering wife has been "supportive as always," noting that the two "had a small celebration for their wedding anniversary," where they marked 13 years of marriage on October 19.
"Even when life is down, they're very committed to their marriage," the source dished. "They are happy and united."
The couple has weathered several scandals involving Timberlake, including a 2019 incident in which he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, and his 2024 DWI arrest.
'Crazy Fatigue'
Timberlake stunned fans when he revealed in an Instagram post that he privately battled through Lyme disease after getting diagnosed while on tour.
"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," the Suit and Tie singer explained.
"When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain, or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," Timberlake shared.
"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going. Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself, but I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget."
'The Bare Minumum'
Unfortunately for the SexyBack singer, not all of his fans had "special moments," as he was called out several times for giving lackluster and low-energy performances.
Towards the end of the tour, videos emerged of him turning the microphone to the audience to have them sing along to songs to give his voice a break. In others, he simply stood in place while waving his arms instead of his trademark lively dance routines.
"Go Justin, give us nothing," a concertgoer in Romania wrote across a TikTok video of Timberlake performing on July 19.
"Justin Timberlake really thought he could do the bare minimum & get away with it? Nah. People didn’t drop $500 to watch a lifeless karaoke act. No energy, no vocals, just vibes gone wrong. The crowd walking out says it all. It’s a mediocre performance. It’s time to stop!" a second fan huffed in a July 25 post on X, showing a series of sluggish and phoned-in appearances toward the end of the European leg of his tour.