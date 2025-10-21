Justin Timberlake's Health Woes Laid Bare: Pop Star, 44, Suffering From 'Fatigue, Pain and Exhaustion' as His Lyme Disease Battle Worsens

Timberlake stunned fans when he revealed in an Instagram post that he privately battled through Lyme disease after getting diagnosed while on tour.

"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," the Suit and Tie singer explained.

"When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain, or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," Timberlake shared.

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going. Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself, but I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget."