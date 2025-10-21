EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson's Secret Death Threat Terror Exposed — How His Crew Demanded Police Protection After Late Night Host Invited Controversial Guest on Show

Despite the backlash the book received, Carson was "fascinated" by the content, according to Mark Malkoff's new book, Love Johnny Carson: One Obsessive Fan's Journey to Find the Genius Behind the Legend. In fact, Carson was so much about the controversial book he invited Ehrlich on his show 18 times.

However, Ehrlich's first appearance on the program led to thousands of letters, including some death threats. Even with the death threats, Malkoff writes the show's talent coordinator, Paul Block, told him, "Johnny remained determined to help America understand urgent ecological and environmental issues, including the need for population control."

During one appearance, while Ehrlich was in the greenroom, Carson notified him he had received a death threat and wanted advice from the author on how to deal with the terrifying pushback.

"Sit me at the end of the couch in case the shooter's a bad shot," Ehrlich joked in response, according to Malkoff.