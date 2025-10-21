EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Estranged Brother Tells All in Court — Claims Singer's 'Emotional Breakdowns' Drove Them Apart
Oct. 21 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Mariah Carey's estranged brother has blamed the singer's well-publicized mental health problems for driving a wedge in their relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Morgan Carey has been locked in a legal battle with his sister for months now, after accusing the iconic hitmaker of defaming him in her tell-all memoir.
Morgan sued Mariah, 56, over claims she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
In the book, the performer detailed her rough childhood. She claimed her brother, Morgan, was violent and sold cocaine. He denied the accusations and accused his sister of ruining his reputation with alleged lies.
Now, in new court filings obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morgan has lashed out at the Heartbreaker singer and is suing her for $20million, claiming she was never the same after her diagnosis.
"In spite of their decades-long affinity for each other, their relationship began to sour in the wake of Mariah’s breakdowns, culminating in the publishing of her book," the court complaint states.
Mariah's Meltdowns Exposed
The 60-year-old previously detailed how his famous sister's odd behavior was the result of her troubled relationship with their mom, Pat.
"Our mother set the stage for her dysfunctionality," claimed Morgan. "Pat facilitated Mariah having the tools to be the singer, but she also made her an alcoholic. She set the stage for the bipolarity, for the inability to have a healthy, honest relationship with a man, with this whole fixation on being a diva."
Mariah was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2001, and the We Belong Together singer was hospitalized after suffering a physical and mental breakdown at the height of her fame.
Keeping Her Secret
She kept it a secret for more than 15 years, only finally opening up about her diagnosis in a 2018 interview.
"Until recently, I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me," she told People, adding that she felt ashamed about her bipolar disorder.
"It was too heavy a burden to carry, and I simply couldn't do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me, and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music."
Mariah Details Recovery
Mariah has gone to therapy and taken medication for her condition. She told the publication that she decided to come clean about her health struggles because she's "in a really good place right now."
"I'm actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It's not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important," said the star.
"For a long time, I thought I had a severe sleep disorder," recalled the global superstar. "But it wasn't normal insomnia, and I wasn't lying awake counting sheep.
"I was working and working and working... I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down.
"It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually, I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad – even guilty that I wasn't doing what I needed to be doing for my career."