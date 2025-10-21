EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Estranged Brother Tells All in Court — Claims Singer's 'Emotional Breakdowns' Drove Them Apart

Morgan sued Mariah, 56, over claims she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In the book, the performer detailed her rough childhood. She claimed her brother, Morgan, was violent and sold cocaine. He denied the accusations and accused his sister of ruining his reputation with alleged lies.

Now, in new court filings obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morgan has lashed out at the Heartbreaker singer and is suing her for $20million, claiming she was never the same after her diagnosis.

"In spite of their decades-long affinity for each other, their relationship began to sour in the wake of Mariah’s breakdowns, culminating in the publishing of her book," the court complaint states.