EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Brother Rips Iconic Singer's 'Betrayals and Malicious Falsehoods' In Fiery Legal Battle — After Claiming She is Trying to 'Destroy' His Reputation

Morgan sued Mariah, 56, over claims she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In the book, the hitmaker detailed her rough childhood. She claimed her brother Morgan was violent and sold cocaine. He denied the accusations and accused his sister of ruining his reputation with alleged lies.

Specifically, he disputed that he ever got into physical altercations with their parents – despite Mariah’s claims.

In his complaint, Morgan's attorney states that his client never wanted to sue his sister, but had to after the book's release in order to salvage his crumbling reputation.

"Morgan brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister's betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them," the complaint alleges.