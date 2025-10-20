EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey's Brother Rips Iconic Singer's 'Betrayals and Malicious Falsehoods' In Fiery Legal Battle — After Claiming She is Trying to 'Destroy' His Reputation
Oct. 20 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET
Mariah Carey's estranged older brother has slammed his Grammy-winning sister in the latest salvo in his explosive defamation lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can report.
Morgan Carey had some harsh words to say about the singer, as their back-and-forth bickering plays out in court.
Morgan sued Mariah, 56, over claims she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
In the book, the hitmaker detailed her rough childhood. She claimed her brother Morgan was violent and sold cocaine. He denied the accusations and accused his sister of ruining his reputation with alleged lies.
Specifically, he disputed that he ever got into physical altercations with their parents – despite Mariah’s claims.
In his complaint, Morgan's attorney states that his client never wanted to sue his sister, but had to after the book's release in order to salvage his crumbling reputation.
"Morgan brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister's betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them," the complaint alleges.
Morgan Carey Wants Credit
The court document also reveals the 60-year-old is adamant that this isn't an ego thing.
"He is by no means envious of his sister's enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal, and has always wished her well," the complaint states.
Morgan also takes some credit for Mariah's global success.
"Indeed, and as she acknowledges in the Book, he introduced her to and paid for her first demo recording with Ben Margulies, who co-wrote seven of the eleven songs on her debut album, three of which went #1 on Billboard," the complaint states, noting the album sold 20 million copies.
Going Ham on Lambs
However, Morgan continues to launch new attacks at Mariah, including recent claims that she employed a fan who created a ruthless YouTube video about him.
Morgan claimed in a legal filing that one of Mariah's "Lambs," as her fans are known, made defamatory statements about him while rehashing shocking claims the Emotions singer made about her sibling in her memoir.
The sibling filed his amended lawsuit in March after becoming aware of the YouTube video created by a fan called "Lambily," titled Morgan Carey: A Deep Dive Into Mariah Carey's Disturbing Older Brother.
The complaint claimed that "...the individual identified as responsible for this video, one Lambily, is within the employment and control of Mariah, and the statements in it were made by her both personally through Lambily."
Reopening Old Wounds
The video rehashed Mariah's memoir claims that Morgan was physically violent towards their mom, Patricia Carey. Her husband and the siblings' father, Alfred Roy Carey, abandoned his family in 1973, but not without plenty of drama first.
The piece also included clips of Morgan bashing his sister, where he was shown saying, "Mariah is someone who holds grudges and is not empathetic, is not compassionate, and sees the world only through the filter of her own ego, and it's tragic."
In another clip, Morgan sneered, "The ego is so out of control that she feels like the rules of physics don't apply to her because she's Mariah Carey."