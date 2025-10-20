Fans picked up on the changes to the first daughters' face when she made a September on CNBC.

"Ivanka’s face now carries more central fullness, particularly in the cheeks and under-eye area — a common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple board certified plasic surgeon who has not treated Trump, explained.

"The softness along her jawline suggests either masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face, both of which can reduce the sharper, angular look she had last year," Dr. Hovsepian continued when compared to President Donald Trump's daughter's previous look.