Secrets of Ivanka Trump's MAGA Makeover Revealed — Top Plastic Surgeon Claims Prez's Daughter's Face Looks Fuller From 'Fillers or Masseter Relaxation'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 6:43 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump's gorgeous face appeared fuller in a recent interview, and a top plastic surgeon exclusively told RadarOnline.com what she might have had done to result in the MAGA makeover.
Trump, 43, sparked speculation after her noticeably high cheekbones and more pronounced facial structure appeared smoother and puffier.
'Mid-Face Fillers'
Fans picked up on the changes to the first daughters' face when she made a September on CNBC.
"Ivanka’s face now carries more central fullness, particularly in the cheeks and under-eye area — a common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple board certified plasic surgeon who has not treated Trump, explained.
"The softness along her jawline suggests either masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face, both of which can reduce the sharper, angular look she had last year," Dr. Hovsepian continued when compared to President Donald Trump's daughter's previous look.
External Factors
"If she recently underwent volumizing treatments, some of the puffiness may simply reflect early-stage swelling — results often refine and settle over several weeks," the doc said, referring to how Trump may look different today compared to last month.
"What viewers interpret as ‘puffiness’ is often a combination of aesthetic strategy, camera lighting, and timing — not necessarily a permanent change," he warned.
Dr. Hovsepian also explains that Trump's face may have looked different to viewers due to external factors such as studio lighting, as well as "professional contouring makeup" which he said "can exaggerate fullness while blurring angular definition."
Ivanka has never spoken publicly about going under the knife, despite rampant rumors over the year that she's had work done.
The accessories brand founder has been the subject of speculation that she's had one or more nose jobs, as well as a possible chin implant.
The Women Who Work author has long been the subject of Botox rumors, as her face has always appeared so youthful and wrinkle-free.
However, she's credited her lineless face to being a "sunblock fanatic."
Ivanka said during a rare podcast appearnace January that she has "sunblocks for every occasion," to protect her fair skin from the Florida sun.
Nighttime Beauty Routine
The mother-of-three also revealed that her current guilty pleasure is her nighttime beauty regimen.
"I love like that time after your kids are in bed and you can like just take a minute for yourself and like there are creams involved. I love that. It's not like a long nighttime routine, but whatever it is it feels like excellent and that's been kind of, like, the substitute for me," Ivanka gushed on the The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast about how she traded in a love of watching reality television for a different routine in the evenings.
"I prefer to focus on skincare rather than makeup, so I like a good mascara especially when I feel tired. I feel like when my skin looks good and feels good, I feel good. So, that's where I'll prioritize, and I love like serums and moisturizers," the Ivy League grad added.