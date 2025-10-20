EXCLUSIVE: Why Queen Elizabeth 'Hated' Idea of Princesses Taking the Throne — And 'Dragged Her Heels' Over Law Change to Make it Happen

The 2013 Succession to the Crown Act – which established that the eldest child, regardless of gender, inherits the throne – was hailed at the time as a milestone for gender equality within the monarchy.

But according to Power and the Palace, a book by royal correspondent Valentine Low, the Queen, then 85, was far from enthusiastic about the upheaval.

The book suggests the monarch "dragged her heels" on approving the change and only accepted it once it became politically unavoidable.

"Her Majesty was deeply traditional and didn't like tampering with royal custom," said a senior palace source. "She understood the symbolism, but the idea of rewriting centuries of protocol went against her instincts.

"In private, she called it unnecessary meddling and worried that it set a precedent for more constitutional changes later. The Queen did not want to be remembered as the one who opened that door."