Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Keith Urban

Keith Urban Takes a Nasty Swipe at Ex Nicole Kidman as $325Million Divorce Battle Explodes — Hints He Wanted 'to Break Out of a Soul-Sucking Routine'

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Source: mega

Keith Urban appeared to shade Nicole Kidman on his new reality show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Keith Urban took a subtle swipe at his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman during the first episode of his new reality competition show, RadarOnline.com can report.

Urban previously opened up on The Road about how "lonely and miserable" touring can be.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Keith Urban
Source: mega

Urban sang a song he linked to a 'soul-sucking' routine.

Urban's new show, which premiered on CBS over the weekend, follows 12 emerging musicians as they compete to be Urban's opening act on tour.

During one part of the program, the 57-year-old entertained the competitors with his song Straight Line from his most recent album, High.

The song choice was interesting, considering he had previously revealed on Instagram that there is a personal meaning to his music.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: keithurban/instagram

"I'm gonna cover a lot of themes, emotions and vibes on this album but a very human spirit runs through them all," he shared. "'Straight Line' is wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in. Maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself...whatever it is.

"It’s a message of feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud."

Article continues below advertisement

The Pain Of Touring Revealed

photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: mega

The singer previously mentioned life touring is lonely.

It wasn't the only time during the first episode that he seemed to throw some hidden messages Kidman's way.

Elsewhere in the show, which was filmed weeks before his separation from Kidman was announced, Urban got candid about the sacrifices touring takes.

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night," Urban rattled off. "And you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick, and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?'

"The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Urban's Heavy Workload

photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: mega

Kidman filed for divorce last month.

Urban's comments backed up the reasoning from insiders that his brutal career workload took a toll on his marriage.

"Nicole and Keith were seeing less and less of each other in recent times, and it felt to a lot of people like they were two ships that passed in the night," a source previously claimed.

"During those periods, they’d still put on a smile, and there was something to promote, but in hindsight, it feels like they were living a bit of a lie. They were clearly in trouble going on in the background," the insider shared.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Snoop Dogg

The Depth of Snoop Dogg's Infamous Smoking Habit Exposed: California Rapper 'Smokes 150 Joints' Every Day

Photo of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Confirms Rob Kardashian Is 'My Person' Amid Reconciliation Speculation... Years After Allegedly Choking Him With an iPhone Charger and Holding a Gun to His Head

Divorce Devastation

photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: mega

The couple had actually been living apart for much longer.

Kidman stunned the world when she filed for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair will share custody of their daughters, who will live primarily with their mom.

But in reality, Urban had been living apart from his 58-year-old wife and their two daughters, since June, while already reportedly exploring new romances with other women.

"Nicole is devastated and humiliated by the rumors. She is extremely image-focused and hates people whispering about troubles," a source claimed about the Big Little Lies star.

"She tried hard to save the marriage, but Keith’s thrown it all back in her face. The news that he’s supposedly got himself a new girlfriend has wrecked any slim hope she still had,” the insider continued.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.