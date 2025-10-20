EXCLUSIVE: 'Paranoid' Meghan Markle 'Convinced Royal Family Has Mounted Conspiracy to Bring Down Her Money-Spinning Netflix Deal'

According to sources close to the couple, Meghan has told friends she's "convinced" Buckingham Palace loyalists are "pulling strings" with the British media to undermine her success – particularly as she renegotiates her lucrative Netflix deal.

"Meghan is beyond furious," said a source close to the Duchess. "She's certain there's an organized effort to bring her down, and she's convinced it's coming straight from the Palace. She's been telling friends that the royals – particularly Kate Middleton – are using their media connections to quietly undermine her work. In her mind, none of this is happening by chance."

The claims come after Netflix renewed its partnership with Markle and Harry on new terms.

Their initial five-year deal, reportedly worth $100million, expired, and under the revised "first-look" agreement, Netflix retains the right to reject future ideas – meaning poor ratings or bad press could severely limit the couple's ability to sell new projects.