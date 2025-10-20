Your tip
Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Paranoid' Meghan Markle 'Convinced Royal Family Has Mounted Conspiracy to Bring Down Her Money-Spinning Netflix Deal'

Meghan Markle believes the Royal Family is behind a 'coordinated effort' to destroy her career and Netflix deals.
Source: MEGA

Oct. 20 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is "furious and paranoid" after the second season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan was panned by critics – and she believes the Royal Family, and in particular the Princess of Wales, are behind a "coordinated effort" to destroy her career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from royal duties with her husband Prince Harry, 41, in 2020, is said to be "raging" over the backlash to her lifestyle series, which critics have called "dull" and "self-indulgent."

Meghan's 'Certain' Of The Palace's Alleged Actions

Meghan has told friends she's 'convinced' Buckingham Palace loyalists are 'pulling strings.'
Source: MEGA

According to sources close to the couple, Meghan has told friends she's "convinced" Buckingham Palace loyalists are "pulling strings" with the British media to undermine her success – particularly as she renegotiates her lucrative Netflix deal.

"Meghan is beyond furious," said a source close to the Duchess. "She's certain there's an organized effort to bring her down, and she's convinced it's coming straight from the Palace. She's been telling friends that the royals – particularly Kate Middleton – are using their media connections to quietly undermine her work. In her mind, none of this is happening by chance."

The claims come after Netflix renewed its partnership with Markle and Harry on new terms.

Their initial five-year deal, reportedly worth $100million, expired, and under the revised "first-look" agreement, Netflix retains the right to reject future ideas – meaning poor ratings or bad press could severely limit the couple's ability to sell new projects.

'Meghan Feels Targeted'

paranoid meghan markle convinced royal family have mounted conspiracy to bring down her money spinning netflix deal netflix
Source: NETFLIX
With Love, Meghan failed to reach Netflix's Top 10 in either the U.S. or U.K., despite heavy promotion. Viewers mocked the show's "painfully curated" tone, while one critic described it as "a beige exercise in self-worship."

The response has infuriated Markle, who believes royal detractors are plotting to bring her down.

"She won't accept that the backlash has anything to do with the show itself," said an insider.

"She's convinced it's the same royal machine at play – planting stories and fueling negative coverage. She's told Harry that the Palace is desperate to see her fail because they can't bear the idea of her thriving on her own."

The Duchess' obsession with a "Palace conspiracy" is causing fresh tension within her and Harry's Montecito mansion.

"Harry's stuck in the middle yet again," an insider said. "He's doing his best to stay level-headed, but Meghan feels completely targeted. She's convinced the royals are out to destroy her brand simply because they've lost any power to control her."

Meghan's 'Enraged Behind The Scenes'

Markle has made several thinly veiled references to her critics online
Source: MEGA

Markle has made several thinly veiled references to her critics online, posting carefully curated photos of her family life in California alongside captions about "resilience" and "joy."

But industry observers say the controversy couldn't have come at a worse time.

"Netflix is going to scrutinize the numbers and feedback very carefully," said a Los Angeles entertainment insider. "If a series keeps falling short, that's a problem from a business standpoint. Meghan's well aware of that – and she's anxious that all this negative press could make her seem like a risky investment."

Still, those close to Markle insist she won't show her frustration publicly.

"She's seething privately, but she's absolutely determined not to let anyone see her crack," a source said.

"She's calling it classic bullying and refuses to play the victim. Still, behind the scenes, she's enraged – she feels like she's being punished just for trying to stand on her own two feet."

Markle's second season was brutally slammed on social media.
Source: MEGA

