Snoop Dogg

The Depth of Snoop Dogg's Infamous Smoking Habit Exposed: California Rapper 'Smokes 150 Joints' Every Day

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg's infamous daily smoking habits have been exposed.

Oct. 20 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Snoop Dogg hasn't exactly kept his smoking habits a secret.

The rapper, 54, has been open about his affinity towards smoking marijuana and has segued his notorious habit into a cook book and founded his own cannabis brand.

While fans may be aware of Snoop's smoking, some may be stunned to learn just how much the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper consumes daily, as his professional roller once claimed he smoked up to 150 joints per day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Snoop's Professional Roller Makes Wild Claim

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Snoop's professional roller claimed she rolled 'about half a pound' of weed for the rapper every day.

In 2022, the professional roller, Renegade Piranha, estimated since she was hired in 2016, Snoop has smoked around 450,000 of her hand-crafted joints.

She claimed to roll "about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints."

Despite his brand largely being built off his smoking habit, Snoop pushed back on Piranha's claim in a video posted to social media, in which he told her to "stop lying" as he showed off a pile of smoked joints and remarked, "How the f--- am I gonna smoke all that weed in one day?"

Snoop Hits Back

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Snoop dismissed his roller's claims and insisted he couldn't smoke 150 joints per day.

While Snoop has famously employed professional rollers, the rapper can still handle his own.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands shared how Snoop once bragged about learning the art of rolling joints from none other than Tupac Shakur.

Sandilands recalled: "He said, 'I'm going to teach you something Tupac taught me' and he showed me how to roll a blunt."

Apparently the radio host hasn't been the only one to learn from Snoop, who was also said to teach his unlikely pal Martha Stewart how to roll.

Snoop's 'Secondhand Smoke Queen'

Photo of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart credited Snoop for getting her into the cannabis business.

Stewart, 84, confessed Snoop got her into the highly lucrative cannabis business with her line of wellness CBD gummies.

While she insisted she's never smoked, she has joked about getting a secondhand "contact high" while hanging out with the rapper when he was smoking at events.

"I must tell you, it makes me feel really good," Stewart said. "It does not disturb my concentration. In fact, I think it makes it even better and it doesn't make me tired or any of the things people say marijuana does to you. It's fantastic. I think it's great."

Since the launch of her wellness gummies, Snoop and Stewart teamed up with BIC lighters and launched the "Best Buds Bag," which kept the lighters in an easy to reach pouch.

Photo of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Stewart insisted she's never smoked but Snoop joked she was 'the secondhand (smoke) queen.'

The 84-year-old once put Snoop in the hot seat and asked him how many joints and blunts he smoked daily when he appeared as a guest on the premiere episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast.

Stewart said: "The question they're going to ask is whether or not Snoop is smoking. Can you tell me how many of those special cigarettes you smoke a day do you think?"

Snoop jokingly replied: "It depends. When I'm shooting television, maybe about 15 a day. But when I'm making music, probably about 25 and the thing is when I'm with Martha, she's the secondhand queen. I make sure she gets all the secondhand smoke."

