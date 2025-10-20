The Depth of Snoop Dogg's Infamous Smoking Habit Exposed: California Rapper 'Smokes 150 Joints' Every Day

Stewart, 84, confessed Snoop got her into the highly lucrative cannabis business with her line of wellness CBD gummies.

While she insisted she's never smoked, she has joked about getting a secondhand "contact high" while hanging out with the rapper when he was smoking at events.

"I must tell you, it makes me feel really good," Stewart said. "It does not disturb my concentration. In fact, I think it makes it even better and it doesn't make me tired or any of the things people say marijuana does to you. It's fantastic. I think it's great."

Since the launch of her wellness gummies, Snoop and Stewart teamed up with BIC lighters and launched the "Best Buds Bag," which kept the lighters in an easy to reach pouch.