Blac Chyna Confirms Rob Kardashian Is 'My Person' Amid Reconciliation Speculation... Years After Allegedly Choking Him With an iPhone Charger and Holding a Gun to His Head

Chyna also addressed wanting more children, insisting she wants two more.

When asked if she'd rather have more kids with Tyga, whom she shares son King Cairo with, or with Kardashian, she said, "Rob absolutely."

She also noted they had "cute, chunky little babies."

Chyna initially got people thinking she may be back with Kardashian when she posted a series of photos of herself in a white outfit next to a Ferrari on the side of the road.

While the photos didn't appear to have anything to do with her past relationship with her ex, her caption caught everyone's eyes: "This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial."

People immediately tried to decipher what the post was about and if it meant they were back together.