Blac Chyna Confirms Rob Kardashian Is 'My Person' Amid Reconciliation Speculation... Years After Allegedly Choking Him With an iPhone Charger and Holding a Gun to His Head
Oct. 20 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Amid speculation Blac Chyna, 37, may be back with baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 38, the model has finally addressed the topic in a new interview.
Chyna made an appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on October 18, and that's when the topic was brought up.
Blac Chyna Said She and Rob Kardashian 'Are Healing'
"Me and Robert, we’re healing, and we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow," Chyna shared. "And if God be, then it will be something."
She went on to imply there may be something between the former flames who share daughter Dream, 8.
"We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person," she confirmed.
Blac Chyna Wants More Kids
Chyna also addressed wanting more children, insisting she wants two more.
When asked if she'd rather have more kids with Tyga, whom she shares son King Cairo with, or with Kardashian, she said, "Rob absolutely."
She also noted they had "cute, chunky little babies."
Chyna initially got people thinking she may be back with Kardashian when she posted a series of photos of herself in a white outfit next to a Ferrari on the side of the road.
While the photos didn't appear to have anything to do with her past relationship with her ex, her caption caught everyone's eyes: "This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial."
People immediately tried to decipher what the post was about and if it meant they were back together.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Complicated History
Chyna and Kardashian have had a complicated history that's involved custody battles and alleged fights, including one where Kardashian alleged Chyna tried to choke him with an iPhone charger. There was also another incident where she held a gun to his head, though she claimed she was joking.
The pair initially got engaged in 2016. Their rocky relationship came to a halt when they called things off in 2017.
After they broke up, Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for defamation. In the legal filing, she alleged her show Rob & Chyna was not picked up for a second season due to their influence, which negatively impacted her income. For damages, she sought $140Million.
In 2022, a judge on the case ruled in favor of the Kardashian family, claiming their actions did not hurt Chyna's career.
Blac Chya and Rob Kardashian's Co-Parenting Woes
As aforementioned, Chyna and Kardashian have also had a slew of issues through the years regarding co-parenting their daughter.
In early 2020, Rob filed an emergency motion to only allow Chyna to see their daughter on weekends with a monitor present. He alleged Chyna's drug use made her a risk to be around their daughter.
A month later, a judge turned down his attempt to get primary custody of their daughter.
After all the back and forth, the pair are in a great place today in terms of their co-parenting relationship, as Chyna stated it's "100 percent amazing" to a media outlet in August.
"For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better," she added. "If you’re going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business."