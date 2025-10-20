Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Confirms Rob Kardashian Is 'My Person' Amid Reconciliation Speculation... Years After Allegedly Choking Him With an iPhone Charger and Holding a Gun to His Head

Photo of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna said she's 'excited' amid rumors she's back with Rob Kardashian.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Amid speculation Blac Chyna, 37, may be back with baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 38, the model has finally addressed the topic in a new interview.

Chyna made an appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on October 18, and that's when the topic was brought up.

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna Said She and Rob Kardashian 'Are Healing'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna said she and Rob Kardashian are 'going with the flow.'

"Me and Robert, we’re healing, and we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow," Chyna shared. "And if God be, then it will be something."

She went on to imply there may be something between the former flames who share daughter Dream, 8.

"We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person," she confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna Wants More Kids

Photo of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna said she wants more children and would 'absoluetly' choose to have them with Rob Kardashian over Tyga.

Chyna also addressed wanting more children, insisting she wants two more.

When asked if she'd rather have more kids with Tyga, whom she shares son King Cairo with, or with Kardashian, she said, "Rob absolutely."

She also noted they had "cute, chunky little babies."

Chyna initially got people thinking she may be back with Kardashian when she posted a series of photos of herself in a white outfit next to a Ferrari on the side of the road.

While the photos didn't appear to have anything to do with her past relationship with her ex, her caption caught everyone's eyes: "This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial."

People immediately tried to decipher what the post was about and if it meant they were back together.

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Complicated History

Photo of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna called it quits in 2017.

Chyna and Kardashian have had a complicated history that's involved custody battles and alleged fights, including one where Kardashian alleged Chyna tried to choke him with an iPhone charger. There was also another incident where she held a gun to his head, though she claimed she was joking.

The pair initially got engaged in 2016. Their rocky relationship came to a halt when they called things off in 2017.

After they broke up, Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for defamation. In the legal filing, she alleged her show Rob & Chyna was not picked up for a second season due to their influence, which negatively impacted her income. For damages, she sought $140Million.

In 2022, a judge on the case ruled in favor of the Kardashian family, claiming their actions did not hurt Chyna's career.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ellen DeGeneres

EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Rumor That Means Ellen DeGeneres Will NEVER Be Able to Resurrect Her Dead TV Career

picture of Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet 'Begged' Veteran Hollywood A-Lister to Star in His Steamy New Movie and 'Offered Millions'... but Was Forced to Settle for Gwyneth Paltrow Instead

Blac Chya and Rob Kardashian's Co-Parenting Woes

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Blac Chyna
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are in an 'amazing' place in terms of thier co-parenting, she shared.

As aforementioned, Chyna and Kardashian have also had a slew of issues through the years regarding co-parenting their daughter.

In early 2020, Rob filed an emergency motion to only allow Chyna to see their daughter on weekends with a monitor present. He alleged Chyna's drug use made her a risk to be around their daughter.

A month later, a judge turned down his attempt to get primary custody of their daughter.

After all the back and forth, the pair are in a great place today in terms of their co-parenting relationship, as Chyna stated it's "100 percent amazing" to a media outlet in August.

"For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better," she added. "If you’re going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.