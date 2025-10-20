EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'To Go to War' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — By Using Prince Andrew as 'Template' to Strip Them Of All Their Royal Titles
Oct. 20 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Prince William is preparing to go to war with his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle – using the recent stripping of Prince Andrew's remaining royal titles as a blueprint to remove the Sussexes' royal privileges once and for all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old heir to the throne is said to have discussed the drastic move with King Charles and senior aides during the royal family's summer stay at Balmoral, following the King's recent bombshell decision to formally strip Andrew, 65, of his remaining titles and roles after new allegations linked him once again to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Harry and Markle's Royal Titles Soon to Be Stripped?
Sources say the move has set a "useful precedent" for William, who now intends to "finish what was started" by cutting the Sussexes off from the monarchy entirely.
"From the outside, Balmoral seemed like the usual royal getaway – strolls, barbecues, and cozy family meals," said a palace insider. "But privately, major talks were going on. William's convinced the monarchy can't evolve while Harry and Meghan still hold titles.
"What happened with Andrew showed him it's time for a definitive break. The King's decision basically handed him the playbook."
Harry, 41, and Markle 44, kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. While they still technically hold their HRH (His and Her Royal Highness) styles, they agreed not to use them. Their children – Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 – gained royal titles when Charles became King in 2022.
'It's About Preservation'
William, however, is said to view the continuation of these titles as incompatible with a "modern, slimmed-down monarchy."
"William's made it clear this is about safeguarding the monarchy's future," claimed another royal source. "He really respects how his father handled Andrew – it was tough but the right call, and it showed that no one, regardless of status, is above the Crown. He feels the same principle should apply to Harry and Meghan. This isn't about revenge – it's about preservation."
While the Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and military patronages in 2022 amid civil sexual assault allegations – which he denied before settling out of court – the King's decision to remove Andrew's remaining honors came after he was linked to a fresh wave of Epstein-related claims.
Palace aides confirmed the King acted to "avoid further damage to the institution.
"For William, the action against Andrew has reportedly strengthened his resolve to apply similar measures to the Sussexes. William views this as the last crucial move to safeguard the monarchy's future," claimed a source.
"What happened with Andrew proved that taking firm action wins public respect. William wants to demonstrate he's willing to make tough decisions, even when those decisions hit close to home."
But insiders say Kate Middleton, 43, has privately urged her husband to proceed with caution.
Kate Middleton's Concerns
"Kate loves William and completely believes in his bigger vision," claimed a family friend. "But she's cautioned him that if he goes through with stripping Harry's titles, it'll be a point of no return. Kate's nature is to keep the peace wherever possible, and she knows this could wipe out any chance of mending things between the brothers for good."
The same source added: "William views Andrew's fall as both a cautionary tale and a chance to set things right. He believes the monarchy can't survive on double standards anymore. "If titles are to hold real value, then the same rules have to apply to everyone – no exceptions."