Kamala's Million-Dollar Failure: Ex-Vice President's Pricey Celebrity Campaign Payments Revealed

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Oprah, LeBron James and Cardi B were among top talent who came out in support of Harris' presidential bid after Joe Biden suspended his reelection campaign months before election day.

"I didn't get paid a dollar," Cardi B said despite reports her firm Whatspoppin Inc. pulled in $58,867, according to Harris campaign financial records.

The reports also showed the Cowboy Carter singer got $165,000 for a brief rally appearance in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

James' entertainment company SpringHill received $50,000 for a campaign ad skewering opponent Donald Trump. He posted a message encouraging his 200 million X followers to vote for Harris during the campaign.