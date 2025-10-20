EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Rumor That Means Ellen DeGeneres Will NEVER Be Able to Resurrect Her Dead TV Career

Despite retreating to the English countryside to "let the dust settle," insiders say DeGeneres has privately been plotting a career comeback. But the latest scandal, they warn, has made that impossible.

"The rumor has spread like wildfire and refuses to go away," said a source close to the former Ellen DeGeneres Show team. "People are saying she once stopped a staff member from leaving work to handle her daughter's bone marrow transplant. Whether it's exaggerated or not, it's landed like a bombshell and has stuck in producers' minds.

"The whole of Hollywood seems to remember it, and every time Ellen floats ideas about getting back on screens, it comes up in meetings and she is snubbed. Ellen knows how damaging it looks – heartless, cold, and completely indefensible. She's fuming that this could ruin her chances forever."