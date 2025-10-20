Royal Revenge: Prince William to Strip Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Non-working Royals of Their Titles After Taking the Throne
Oct. 20 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Prince William will show no mercy to his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and other non-working royal by stripping of them of their titles when he becomes king, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch-in-waiting, 43, has already successfully seen Prince Andrew renounce his royal titles and honors amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and will reportedly use a heavier hand in taking away titles of those who aren't directly serving his reign.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex Will Lose Their Titles
When he becomes King William V, the prince will use an executive royal order known as “letters patent” ratified by Parliament to strip Harry, 40 swiftly, and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their Duke and Duchess titles as well as their "HRH" status, a source told The Royalist.
The couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 to move to California and seek financial independence.
Markle has relied heavily on her status as the Duchess of Sussex, continuing to proudly use it professionally and personally despite quitting the family and giving interviews about how much she hated royal life.
Also to go will be the duo's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's titles.
The kids had the right to the styling when their grandfather, King Charles III, ascended to the throne in 2022. Harry and Markle, 44, had the opportunity to style Archie as the Earl of Dumbarton upon his birth, but chose not to. Instead they gave him the family name of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, only to later jump at the chance to make him a prince when the queen passed away.
Prince Andrew's Daughters Are Next
Prince Andrew's and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will also see their titles go under the early weeks of William's reign, the insider claimed.
The ladies were given the titles at birth as the granddaughters of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which they had the right to under the current letters patent.
The late majesty's other two children, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, did not give their children prince or princess titles, and thus would not be affected by William's planned changes.
Andrew's Royal Title Fight
A close pal of William's told The Royalist that the prince wanted the sweeping changes made when Andrew was forced to give up his dukedom and other honors, but Charles' cancer crisis made him wary of making such a drastic move all at once.
"It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness. William is understanding of his father’s situation," the friend dished. "William won’t be afraid to take the next step."
William was reportedly lobbying hard for Andrew's title of prince to be stripped. He ultimately kept it when announcing on October 17 that after consulting with "The King, and my immediate and wider family" that he agreed to put his give up his Duke of York title and other honors including being a member of the Order of the Garter.
"On Wednesday, the king’s office was saying that removing the dukedom would be a completely lame and ineffectual gesture unless you took away the prince title as well. On Friday, it’s suddenly the other way round, and persuading him to drop the duke title, without even taking it away, is being held up as a triumph of the king’s steely will. His operation is a mess," the insider sniped.
'Change Is Good'
William has already given not-so-subtle hints that sweeping changes are coming when he ascends to the throne.
"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. I embrace that and I enjoy that change, I don't fear it," the prince told Eugene Levy on a recent episode of his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler.