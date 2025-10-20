Royal Revenge: Prince William to Strip Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Non-working Royals of Their Titles After Taking the Throne

When he becomes King William V, the prince will use an executive royal order known as “letters patent” ratified by Parliament to strip Harry, 40 swiftly, and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their Duke and Duchess titles as well as their "HRH" status, a source told The Royalist.

The couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 to move to California and seek financial independence.

Markle has relied heavily on her status as the Duchess of Sussex, continuing to proudly use it professionally and personally despite quitting the family and giving interviews about how much she hated royal life.

Also to go will be the duo's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's titles.

The kids had the right to the styling when their grandfather, King Charles III, ascended to the throne in 2022. Harry and Markle, 44, had the opportunity to style Archie as the Earl of Dumbarton upon his birth, but chose not to. Instead they gave him the family name of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, only to later jump at the chance to make him a prince when the queen passed away.