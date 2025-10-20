EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Halloween Horror Caught on Video — Police Searching for Mask-wearing Trio Who Terrorized Virginia Family in Attempted Home Invasion
Oct. 20 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Police in Alexandria, Virginia are searching for three masked individuals who tried to break into a home with a terrified family inside, RadarOnline.com can report.
And the whole ordeal was all caught on a doorbell camera.
Officers told RadarOnline.com three individuals wearing "Halloween-style masks" knocked on the front door of a home in the city, which is about eight miles outside of Washington, D.C.
A woman named Shayla was inside the home, visiting her mother, and initially laughed when she saw the masked people outside. One was dressed as horror villain Michael Myers from the Halloween movie franchise, another as a clown, and a third as an evil nun.
"At first I thought it was just a Halloween joke, a little prank," Shayla told WUSA9. "So I said, 'Happy Halloween.'"
But her laughter turned to fear when she realized the intruders were serious.
"They kept, like, knocking on the door," Shayla continued. "The knocks would get harder and harder."
The Search Continues
At one point during their scary encounter, one voice can be heard barking, "It's either you coming out or we coming in," while another ordered: "Open the door!"
When the residents inside refused, the suspects broke through a back fence and tore open the porch screen. However, after a roughly 10 minute standoff, the intruders fled in a vehicle. and nothing was taken.
Police are now scouring through the doorbell video and looking for clues. Rebekka Heite with Alexandria PD told RadarOnline.com if this was any kind of practical joke, no one is laughing.
"We haven’t ruled out a prank yet," Heite said. "However, because of the level of damage they did cause, it is not going to be charged as a prank."
No Joke
Heite said at no time during the encounter did the suspects even suggest this was all just a gag.
"I don’t know about you, but when my friends do a prank on me they normally take the mask off and say 'haha, we got you.' These people ran away scared and they have not come forward at this point to admit that they were just doing a prank."
Shayla agreed.
"It's not even a joke gone wrong. They tried to enter into the home," she said. "My heart dropped when they said they were gonna take a chair and break down the door."
A Different Outcome
Alexandria Police Chief Tarrik McGuire told reporters this is a very serious matter, adding the masked individuals "began to make threatening and alarming comments to the family… specifically, they said, 'If you do not come out, we will come in,' and also threatened to do bodily harm, stating that they would ultimately kill them."
He emphasized: "They attempted to enter a residence, and under Virginia state law, that constitutes burglary."
McGuire said if the homeowner's had weapons nearby, the outcome could have been much different. The police chief emphasized that residents have the legal right to defend themselves inside their homes.
"It's a warning to people: do not go up to people's doors, make threats, advance their doorways, and play with their lives, because it ultimately can end up in a dangerous event."