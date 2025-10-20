EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Halloween Horror Caught on Video — Police Searching for Mask-wearing Trio Who Terrorized Virginia Family in Attempted Home Invasion

At one point during their scary encounter, one voice can be heard barking, "It's either you coming out or we coming in," while another ordered: "Open the door!"

When the residents inside refused, the suspects broke through a back fence and tore open the porch screen. However, after a roughly 10 minute standoff, the intruders fled in a vehicle. and nothing was taken.

Police are now scouring through the doorbell video and looking for clues. Rebekka Heite with Alexandria PD told RadarOnline.com if this was any kind of practical joke, no one is laughing.

"We haven’t ruled out a prank yet," Heite said. "However, because of the level of damage they did cause, it is not going to be charged as a prank."