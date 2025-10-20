Timothée Chalamet 'Begged' Veteran Hollywood A-Lister to Star in His Steamy New Movie and 'Offered Millions'... but Was Forced to Settle for Gwyneth Paltrow Instead

RadarOnline.com can reveal the A Complete Unknown star, 29, was desperately hoping Julia Roberts would play his love interest in Marty Supreme.

Timothée Chalamet "begged" a Hollywood superstar to appear in his latest movie — but had to settle for Gwyneth Paltrow instead.

Roberts felt she was too old to play Chalamet's love interest, according to claims.

But the Pretty Woman actress, 57, had huge reservations about the role due to the 28-year age gap between herself and Chalamet, who plays ping-pong champion Marty Mauser, in the Josh Sadie directed film.

An insider said: "Julia was offered the role. She wanted to work with Timothée, but she turned down the role after reading the script which she loved.

"She just didn't think audiences would buy her playing a romantic interest to someone who's so much younger.

"Producers, including Timothée, tried their best to convince her they would gel on screen. They kept upping her offer and came close to $20million, but Julia's answer was still a firm no."