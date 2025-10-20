EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Detox 'Lies' Exposed by Experts — 'Your Body Doesn't Need An Eight-Day Goat's Milk Cleanse!'

"I have these genetic things that make it really hard for me to detox," Paltrow said. "I have certain genetic mutations, a lot of people have them, that make it harder for those pathways to function. And then you mix perimenopause in with it and hormonal changes... I'm in pursuit of trying to feel good."

The Goop founder has built a multimillion-dollar wellness empire promoting cleanses and "detox" products – from jade eggs and rectal ozone therapy to bee stings and coffee enemas.

In 2017, she even admitted to drinking nothing but goat's milk for eight days in an effort to "flush out parasites." But her latest claim about "genetic detox difficulty" has drawn fresh fire from the medical community.

"Some people do clear certain medications or chemicals more slowly because of genetic differences in the liver or kidneys," said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, Chief Medical Advisor for Garage Gym Reviews. "That's real science, but it's not about doing a juice cleanse – it's just how your body processes things naturally."