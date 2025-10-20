EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Detox 'Lies' Exposed by Experts — 'Your Body Doesn't Need An Eight-Day Goat's Milk Cleanse!'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow is facing renewed criticism from medical experts after claiming her body "takes longer to detox" because of "genetic mutations" – a claim doctors have called misleading and "hype over science," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Shakespeare in Love actress, 53, sparked controversy after making the comment on The Cutting Room Floor podcast earlier this week, where she discussed her long history of cleanses and unusual health rituals. Paltrow told host Recho Omondi her body "has trouble detoxing" and that she suffers from "really high inflammation" due to genetic factors.
Medical Expert Calls Out Paltrow
"I have these genetic things that make it really hard for me to detox," Paltrow said. "I have certain genetic mutations, a lot of people have them, that make it harder for those pathways to function. And then you mix perimenopause in with it and hormonal changes... I'm in pursuit of trying to feel good."
The Goop founder has built a multimillion-dollar wellness empire promoting cleanses and "detox" products – from jade eggs and rectal ozone therapy to bee stings and coffee enemas.
In 2017, she even admitted to drinking nothing but goat's milk for eight days in an effort to "flush out parasites." But her latest claim about "genetic detox difficulty" has drawn fresh fire from the medical community.
"Some people do clear certain medications or chemicals more slowly because of genetic differences in the liver or kidneys," said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, Chief Medical Advisor for Garage Gym Reviews. "That's real science, but it's not about doing a juice cleanse – it's just how your body processes things naturally."
More 'Hype' Than Science
Dasgupta, who is also an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California, Riverside, explained "detoxing" in a medical context refers to helping patients safely withdraw from drugs or alcohol, not consuming goat's milk or bone broth.
"The idea that you need a special drink or program to 'cleanse toxins' isn't backed by solid evidence," he said. "Your body is already built to do that on its own."
He added while genetic variations can influence how quickly someone processes medication, they "aren't something most people ever need to worry about unless there's a specific medical reason."
In Paltrow's case, he said: "If she's talking about general detoxes or cleanses, that's a lot more hype than science."
Paltrow Isn't Backing Down
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Wedding Plans Revealed — 'She's Desperate to Walk Down Aisle' With Jim Curtis Despite 'Gold-Digger' Warnings
Canadian gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter was even more blunt in her criticism. After Paltrow promoted her goat's milk cleanse several years ago, Gunter wrote that her claims were "stupid and dangerous," adding, "If Paltrow is really a goat milk cleanse devotee, it isn't just her advice that stinks, I bet her gas is atrocious too."
Still, insiders say Paltrow has no plans to tone down her detox talk.
A source close to the actress claimed: "Gwyneth genuinely believes in what she's doing. She's convinced her body needs these resets, even if the science isn't there. She feels like these cleanses keep her in balance, and she's not backing down just because doctors disagree."
But critics argue the Goop founder's detox obsession could be doing more harm than good.
"These so-called cleanses are nothing but expensive marketing," said another health expert. "Your body doesn't need to go into starvation mode and we don't need to drink goat milk for eight days to stay healthy. Your liver and kidneys do that job perfectly well on their own."