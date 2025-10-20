Elon Done With Tesla?: Musk Hints at Stepping Down From Company If His $1TRILLION Pay Day Is Rejected

Last month, Tesla board of directors offered to add $1trillion to Musk's pockets; a proposed plan which would be the latest pay package for an executive in history.

In the plan, Musk would get up to 12 percent of Tesla's stock, worth about $1trillion, if the company hits its targets, such as a market capitalization of $8.5trillion as well as other milestones over 10 years.

Tesla's current market value is about $1.1trillion. Musk currently owns about 13 percent of Tesla's outstanding shares.

However, when Romain Hedoui, a former Tesla employee and investor, complained Tesla is paying Musk too much and proposed hiring a different CEO without the absurd amounts of money attached, Musk went off the handle.