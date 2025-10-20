EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Wedding Plans Revealed — 'She's Desperate to Walk Down Aisle' With Jim Curtis Despite 'Gold-Digger' Warnings

Insiders say Aniston is already planning a small beach ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, even as some in her inner circle privately fear she's moving too fast.

"Jen's already acting like the wedding is a sure thing," said a source close to the actress. "She truly believes Jim is the right man for her and doesn't see any reason to hold off. She says she's never felt this content – she just wants to make it official."

Aniston, who has previously been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, went public with Curtis earlier this year after a string of low-key appearances in Los Angeles and New York.

Their relationship quickly deepened, with the pair joining close friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka on a yacht trip to Mallorca this summer.

The vacation reportedly sealed Curtis's approval among Aniston's inner circle – though not without early doubts.