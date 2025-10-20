EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Wedding Plans Revealed — 'She's Desperate to Walk Down Aisle' With Jim Curtis Despite 'Gold-Digger' Warnings
Oct. 20 2025, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is racing toward the altar with new boyfriend Jim Curtis – and friends tell RadarOnline.com she's "desperate" to make their relationship official despite murmurs of concern about his financial situation.
The 56-year-old Friends star has told close pals she's "ready to walk down the aisle again" just months after going public with Curtis, 49, a New York–based writer and tech entrepreneur.
Jen Believes He's 'The Right Man For Her'
Insiders say Aniston is already planning a small beach ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, even as some in her inner circle privately fear she's moving too fast.
"Jen's already acting like the wedding is a sure thing," said a source close to the actress. "She truly believes Jim is the right man for her and doesn't see any reason to hold off. She says she's never felt this content – she just wants to make it official."
Aniston, who has previously been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, went public with Curtis earlier this year after a string of low-key appearances in Los Angeles and New York.
Their relationship quickly deepened, with the pair joining close friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka on a yacht trip to Mallorca this summer.
The vacation reportedly sealed Curtis's approval among Aniston's inner circle – though not without early doubts.
Doubts About Jim's Past
"Some of Jen's friends were uneasy when they found out about his debts and even labeled him a gold-digger, since she's often the one footing the bill for their dinners, trips, and day-to-day life," said another source.
"But he's completely won everyone over. He's gentle, steady, and down-to-earth – nothing like the Hollywood guys she's dated before. Jen loves that he's mature and real."
Aniston's best friend and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox, 61, recently met Curtis during dinner at Malibu's Nobu restaurant alongside her longtime partner, musician Johnny McDaid.Cox was said to have been "pleasantly surprised."
Jen's Ideal Wedding Plans Revealed
"She was unsure about him in the beginning," a mutual friend said. "But after getting to know Jim, she understood why Jen's so smitten. He has this calm, steady presence that instantly puts her at ease."
According to other insiders, Aniston and Curtis talked about a future together on their very first date, and wedding plans have only accelerated since.
"They've been talking about having a beach wedding with only a handful of close friends," one source said. "Jen wants something low-key – sunset vows, great food and zero drama."
However, the whirlwind romance has stirred complicated feelings for Cox, whose own engagement to McDaid was called off years ago and has yet to be reinstated.
The couple reconciled but remain unmarried – a fact that has reportedly become a sore point for the Cougar Town star.
Cox's Past Engagement Struggles
"Courteney's genuinely happy for Jen, but there's a bittersweet side to it," a friend said.
"Jen's getting ready for her third walk down the aisle, while Courteney's still waiting for Johnny to take that step. It's making her face some uncomfortable realities about where her own relationship stands."
Cox previously revealed McDaid ended their engagement "within the first minute" of a couples therapy session in 2015, saying she was "shocked and in so much pain."
Although they later reunited, friends say McDaid's hesitation over marriage continues to frustrate her.
"Courteney avoids confrontation whenever she can, but she's getting to the end of her rope," said a source close to the actress.
"She's waited more than 10 years, and seeing Jen organize a whirlwind wedding is making her realize she can't keep putting things on hold."
Insiders also say Aniston's determination to marry has made Cox reconsider her own future.
"Everyone senses things are building to a tipping point," the friend added. "Once Jim pops the question – and that moment's clearly getting close – Courteney will have to choose between waiting any longer or finally giving Johnny an ultimatum."