EXCLUSIVE: The Hippie Reason Jennifer Aniston 'Finally Feels Secure' With New Hypnotist Lover

Jennifer Aniston has found a deep sense of peace and security with her new boyfriend, hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis – and friends tell RadarOnline.com it's all thanks to his "hippie-style spirituality" and calming influence.

The Morning Show star, 56, has been dating Curtis, 49, for several months, and insiders claim the relationship feels "different" from anything she's experienced before.

After years of focusing on work, pals say Aniston has met her match in the soft-spoken author, who shares her passion for mindfulness and holistic living.

Friends also tell us his grounded energy has helped her "slow down, look inward, and find balance" after decades in the spotlight.