EXCLUSIVE: The Hippie Reason Jennifer Aniston 'Finally Feels Secure' With New Hypnotist Lover
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston has found a deep sense of peace and security with her new boyfriend, hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis – and friends tell RadarOnline.com it's all thanks to his "hippie-style spirituality" and calming influence.
The Morning Show star, 56, has been dating Curtis, 49, for several months, and insiders claim the relationship feels "different" from anything she's experienced before.
After years of focusing on work, pals say Aniston has met her match in the soft-spoken author, who shares her passion for mindfulness and holistic living.
Friends also tell us his grounded energy has helped her "slow down, look inward, and find balance" after decades in the spotlight.
A Calming Influence
One close friend said: "Jen's always been someone who never slows down, constantly balancing work, friendships, and self-growth. But Jim brings this peaceful, grounded vibe that's really shifted her rhythm. He's encouraged her to reconnect with herself on a deeper level – she's been meditating regularly, doing breathwork, and exploring visualization with him. She says she's never felt this balanced before."
Aniston and Curtis met through mutual friends in Los Angeles' wellness community earlier this year.
Self-help "guru" Curtis, who built a career as a motivational speaker and author before turning to hypnosis and life coaching, has long advocated for what he calls "soul-first living" – a blend of mindfulness, intention-setting, and body awareness.
A Spiritual Connection
According to those close to the couple, this shared mindset has drawn them closer. A source said: "They're both passionate about wellness and self-development, but it's all very natural, not over the top. Their connection is built on energy, gratitude, and living intentionally. Jen's told friends she feels completely safe with him – both emotionally and spiritually – which is a feeling she's been missing for years."
Curtis hinted at newfound happiness in a newsletter sent to his followers last month, shortly after returning from a trip to Spain with Aniston.
"I am back from vacation and what an experience!" he wrote. "When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis."
Love Without Flash or Fame
Another insider close to Aniston said: "Jim's mindset fits perfectly with where Jen is these days.
"She's been through all the Hollywood chaos and heartbreak, and now she's craving calm and authenticity. He's not interested in fame or flashiness. He's into things like the universe, energy, and setting intentions – the kind of spiritual ideas Jen's always connected with but never really shared with a partner before."
A Gentle, Grounded Love
Aniston's friends, many of whom were protective of her after her past high-profile relationships with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, are said to be thrilled with the new romance.
One source said: "Her inner circle completely adores him. He makes her laugh, genuinely listens, and always makes her feel accepted. They've all said he's shown her that love doesn't have to be complicated – it can be gentle, spiritual, and secure."
Though it's still early days, those who know the couple best believe this new chapter could be transformative for Aniston.
One friend added: "She's finally reached a point where she feels confident and grounded in who she is – and that's what makes this relationship thrive. It's not about chaos or big emotions anymore. It's about calm, harmony, and genuine connection."