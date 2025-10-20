EXCLUSIVE: 'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Slams Trolls Over Intense Backlash After Daughter Sophia, 16, Gets Permanent Vampire Fangs Applied to Her Teeth — 'She is Totally Ready'

The reality star spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com to respond to critics of her allowing her 16-year-old daughter to get her new smile and explain more on why she did.

Farrah Abraham took her daughter, Sophia Abraham , to get fangs recently, and the response was vicious.

Sophia's fangs were custom composite bond fangs that she had done at Vegas Smile Suite.

"There are tons of people getting fangs," Farrah shared, responding to the critics who opposed her allowing Sophia to have them put in. "The doctors do three fangs a day of all ages. They are bonded, so you can take them off whenever you want."

As for why Sophia wanted to get fangs, the 34-year-old noted she's wanted them "for a couple of years" and she decided she was "totally ready" for them as she is having her "sweet 16 year."

"This was not random," Farrah added. "She had been talking about it for years."