EXCLUSIVE: 'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Slams Trolls Over Intense Backlash After Daughter Sophia, 16, Gets Permanent Vampire Fangs Applied to Her Teeth — 'She is Totally Ready'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Farrah Abraham took her daughter, Sophia Abraham, to get fangs recently, and the response was vicious.
The reality star spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com to respond to critics of her allowing her 16-year-old daughter to get her new smile and explain more on why she did.
Farrah Abraham Details Sophia Abraham's Fangs
Sophia's fangs were custom composite bond fangs that she had done at Vegas Smile Suite.
"There are tons of people getting fangs," Farrah shared, responding to the critics who opposed her allowing Sophia to have them put in. "The doctors do three fangs a day of all ages. They are bonded, so you can take them off whenever you want."
As for why Sophia wanted to get fangs, the 34-year-old noted she's wanted them "for a couple of years" and she decided she was "totally ready" for them as she is having her "sweet 16 year."
"This was not random," Farrah added. "She had been talking about it for years."
Farrah Abraham Enjoys a 'Healthy Relationship' With Sophia
While Farrah is no stranger to criticism, many have also praised her parenting, expressing how amazing it is she allows Sophia to be herself.
"There is a fine line of being an in touch, great, supportive mom and what others misinterpret as a friend," Farrah shared. "I'm sorry others have not had supportive great communication with their mothers and/or only saw parents become friends because they didn't know how to balance a healthy relationship, but I learned to."
Farrah explained she enjoys "a healthy relationship" with Sophia, as she "didn't have that growing up like many."
"I never think being a great mom is too much effort," she explained. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a mom at this time in my life and, with that perspective, I do not need to delay my young lady from knowing who and what she wants to become."
How Farrah Abraham's Upbringing Shaped Her Parenting
As fans of Farrah's from her Teen Mom days know, she had a challenging upbringing with her parents, Debra Danielsen and Michael Abraham.
Farrah spoke to how that helped to shape her style of parenting, noting, "My upbringing influenced me to know enough when I have a chance to be a parent to do all I can to make sure my child knows she is seen, heard and loved. Her voice matters not only to others, but for her, so she knows where she wants to go in life and make it happen. A child with a good sense of confidence and self advocacy will do great things. The sooner the better they know this."
"Many people do now realize how seriously I take child development and seeing our school systems fail my generation and the kids now it makes me step up more," she concluded.
Sophia Abraham's Tattoo
As RadarOnline.com reported, this isn't the first body modification Farrah has supported Sophia through as of late, as she got her first tattoo on her stomach.
When previously talking about the tattoo, Farrah told us, "I'm just happy I can be a really present and supportive mom. Even though I don't have tattoos, I just wanted to respect my daughter’s identity and what my daughter’s choices are.”"
Farrah added she's "happy" she was able to be with Sophia rather than her going behind her back and "sneaking off to do this without me."
"I love my daughter and I’m happy I was there," she gushed.