'That is Cringe': Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Heinously Tacky' Tote Bag Monogrammed with Her Royal Initials — Despite Taking 'Subtle Jabs' at Monarchy 

The former Suits star showed off her luxury monogrammed tote in an Instagram video about her trip to the nation's capital, where she spoke at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday, October 14.

Markle included shots of herself pulling her carry-on luggage, with the tote on top, through a hotel hallway. The bag later appeared next to the Netflix star, who was wearing a different ensemble and drinking coffee while riding in an elevator.

A website that follows Markle's wardrobe and accessories seemingly identified it as the Longchamp "My Pliage Signature" customizable tote. Instead of having MM monogrammed on it, she chose her royal title initials instead.