Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

'That is Cringe': Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Heinously Tacky' Tote Bag Monogrammed with Her Royal Initials — Despite Taking 'Subtle Jabs' at Monarchy 

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA, @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle was trolled for still using her royal title monogram years after departing the family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Even though Meghan Markle is still throwing jabs at her former life five years after departing the royal family, she's still proudly showing off her regal title in cringeworthy ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle, 44, was branded "tacky" for carrying a tote on a recent trip to Washington D.C., where the initials "DS" for Duchess of Sussex were printed in large, bright blue lettering.

Article continues below advertisement

Monogrammed Tote

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle had a designer tote monogrammed with her Duchess of Sussex initials.

The former Suits star showed off her luxury monogrammed tote in an Instagram video about her trip to the nation's capital, where she spoke at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday, October 14.

Markle included shots of herself pulling her carry-on luggage, with the tote on top, through a hotel hallway. The bag later appeared next to the Netflix star, who was wearing a different ensemble and drinking coffee while riding in an elevator.

A website that follows Markle's wardrobe and accessories seemingly identified it as the Longchamp "My Pliage Signature" customizable tote. Instead of having MM monogrammed on it, she chose her royal title initials instead.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Pathetic'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle's monogrammed tote was seen again when in the elevator, leaving her hotel for the airport.

"Please don't tell me she had a bag made with the initials DS for Duchess of Sussex? The title of the racist royal family? Didn't she say in the Fortune monologue that she was 'Recovering from her time in the institution?'" one prominent royal content creator griped on X about the tote.

"Not even the real original royals have that LOL. It's pathetic," a second person sneered. A third user huffed, "So heinously tacky. She’s such a vulgar thing."

A fourth royal watcher joked, "She is nothing without that title... she’s not much with it either."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Holding Onto Her Title

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle sported a pricey Dior bag with her royal title embossed on it in 2021.

Markle received her title upon her May 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, who became the Duke of Sussex after tying the knot.

The couple infamously quit as working members of the royal family in early 2020, moving to California to seek their fortune and financial independence.

Despite bashing the royal family in interviews and coldly referring to it as the "institution," the former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl has continued to proudly flaunt her duchess title and royal connection.

In 2021, she carried a black Lady Dior handbag, named by the brand in 1996 after Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana, with the initials "DSSOS" monogrammed on it. Eagle-eyed royal watchers believed the first three letters were for "Duchess" with the fourth and fifth being "of Sussex."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Furious' as Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Threatens to Reignite Prince Andrew's Epstein Scandal — 'There's No Way Back After This'

Prince William's touching promise to his mother Princess Diana will sadly remain unfulfilled when he becomes king.

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed – The Sad Promise Prince William Made to Mom Princess Diana That He'll Never Get to Fulfill When He Takes the Throne

'HRH' Controversy

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle has continued to style herself as the Duchess of Sussex years after quitting the royal family.

Markle most recently came under fire for using her "Her Royal Highness" HRH title, which both she and Harry agreed not to use publicly or commercially upon leaving the royal family five years ago.

Her pal, Jamie Kern Lima, revealed in April that the star of With Love, Meghan, was still styling herself with the regal lettering privately while sharing a note from Markle with fans.

The cosmetics mogul, 48, shared a video of a card from Markle that read "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex" atop a gift basket.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.