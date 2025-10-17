'That is Cringe': Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Heinously Tacky' Tote Bag Monogrammed with Her Royal Initials — Despite Taking 'Subtle Jabs' at Monarchy
Oct. 17 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Even though Meghan Markle is still throwing jabs at her former life five years after departing the royal family, she's still proudly showing off her regal title in cringeworthy ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, was branded "tacky" for carrying a tote on a recent trip to Washington D.C., where the initials "DS" for Duchess of Sussex were printed in large, bright blue lettering.
Monogrammed Tote
The former Suits star showed off her luxury monogrammed tote in an Instagram video about her trip to the nation's capital, where she spoke at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday, October 14.
Markle included shots of herself pulling her carry-on luggage, with the tote on top, through a hotel hallway. The bag later appeared next to the Netflix star, who was wearing a different ensemble and drinking coffee while riding in an elevator.
A website that follows Markle's wardrobe and accessories seemingly identified it as the Longchamp "My Pliage Signature" customizable tote. Instead of having MM monogrammed on it, she chose her royal title initials instead.
'It's Pathetic'
"Please don't tell me she had a bag made with the initials DS for Duchess of Sussex? The title of the racist royal family? Didn't she say in the Fortune monologue that she was 'Recovering from her time in the institution?'" one prominent royal content creator griped on X about the tote.
"Not even the real original royals have that LOL. It's pathetic," a second person sneered. A third user huffed, "So heinously tacky. She’s such a vulgar thing."
A fourth royal watcher joked, "She is nothing without that title... she’s not much with it either."
Holding Onto Her Title
Markle received her title upon her May 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, who became the Duke of Sussex after tying the knot.
The couple infamously quit as working members of the royal family in early 2020, moving to California to seek their fortune and financial independence.
Despite bashing the royal family in interviews and coldly referring to it as the "institution," the former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl has continued to proudly flaunt her duchess title and royal connection.
In 2021, she carried a black Lady Dior handbag, named by the brand in 1996 after Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana, with the initials "DSSOS" monogrammed on it. Eagle-eyed royal watchers believed the first three letters were for "Duchess" with the fourth and fifth being "of Sussex."
'HRH' Controversy
Markle most recently came under fire for using her "Her Royal Highness" HRH title, which both she and Harry agreed not to use publicly or commercially upon leaving the royal family five years ago.
Her pal, Jamie Kern Lima, revealed in April that the star of With Love, Meghan, was still styling herself with the regal lettering privately while sharing a note from Markle with fans.
The cosmetics mogul, 48, shared a video of a card from Markle that read "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex" atop a gift basket.